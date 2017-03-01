Arizona Coyotes’ Arena Situation Unresolved

To make the arena happen, the team would pay $170 million and the host city $55 million. Another $170 million would be raised through bond sales.

According to Craig Harris of azcentral.com: “Sens. Debbie Lesko, R-Peoria, and John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said they definitely were going to vote against the plan, while Minority Leader Katie Hobbs, D-Phoenix, said there is little support among the chamber’s 13 Democrats. Meanwhile, Senate President Steve Yarbrough, R-Chandler, said he had ‘serious reservations’ about the plan that would allow the National Hockey League team to build an arena in downtown Phoenix or the East Valley.”

That doesn’t sound too reassuring that the Coyotes’ brass can convince state politicians to vote for the funding bill.

What would the alternatives be?

Good question. Some West Valley legislators are flat-out against the Arizona Coyotes moving from Gila River Arena at all. Rep. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, held a news conference recently at the Capitol opposing the team’s planned move. So, it seems as if Arizona’s legislators are not in favor of building another arena with a projected price-tag of $395 million.

The fact that the Coyotes are not happy with Gila River arena due to how the City of Glendale has treated them, seems to be immaterial. Most reputable business partners honor a contract when signed by both parties. The city didn’t like the fact that they were to pay the Coyotes to manage the arena, and wanted out of the deal. They went so far as to terminate the team’s lease, and then an all out war occurred. The wounds are deep, and there will be no reconciliation.

How does all this uncertainty affect the fans?

The Arizona Coyotes’ fans have been through trials and tribulations since the team’s ownership was in question. The NHL, knowing this is a large TV market with a growing population, carried the team financially for four years. When LeBlanc and his ownership group, IceArizona, came along things started to settle down. All the chatter and rumors of the team relocating seemed to subside.

Well guess what… it’s reappearing again! After the ASU arena deal fell through, many reputable publications carried an article in the Glendale Star claiming the team was checking out the Seattle/Portland arenas. The problem with rumors is that they tend to reappear their ugly head even if they have been disproven in the past.

There are countless loyal, educated hockey fans in the Phoenix area. It makes absolutely no sense for relocation rumors to even begin to hold water (or ice). The team went out and purchased their AHL affiliate team formally in Portland, Maine and moved it to Tucson. That was not cheap, and it has served the team well-being able to have prospects two hours away by car.

If the Arizona Coyotes’ ownership group can’t find an arena solution to their liking, what happens then? It remains hopeless that they would reconcile with the City of Glendale to continue playing at Gila River arena. They have done their homework and know that their fan base remains mainly in the east valley, not Glendale.

Just to demonstrate that further, let’s look at the attendance figures of the team since they arrived in the Valley in 1996. The average attendance while playing downtown sharing the arena with the Phoenix Suns was an average of 14,592 fans a game. Since then while in Glendale, they have only pulled in an average of 12,811 fans to witness a game. All attendance figures were derived from hockeydb.com.