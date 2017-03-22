Arizona Coyotes’ Christian Fischer Showing Promise

Arizona Coyotes’ Christian Fischer NHL career soaring

How many budding young prospects in the NHL can score three goals on their first three shots on goal? Not many, but Fischer can add that to his resume. In four total games with the parent Arizona Coyotes team, Fischer has three goals. He even scored his first NHL goal in his debut appearance with his first shot on goal.

The 6′ 2″, 214-pound forward will turn 20 next month, and has a bright future. He’s done nothing but perform well while on the AHL Tucson Roadrunners this season. His 19 goals, 24 assists in 51 games shows he knows how to score as well as be a play-maker.

When the Arizona Coyotes recalled him for the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday, he found the net again. Due to the excellent hustle of Lawson Crouse to snag the puck away from Bolts’ goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, Fischer had an easy tap-in for his third NHL goal.

Fischer has the goods

Eliteprospects.com describes Fischer: He is “always aware of positioning, as that seems to be a concentrated area of his game. Not afraid to get physical, and exhibits a solid amount of grit every game. All-in-all, a consistent, responsible, and complete forward that can be counted on to step up in the game’s key moments.”

Step up indeed he has, and his size doesn’t hurt either. He could be seen as the heir apparent to Shane Doan‘s power forward role when Doan decides to hang up his skates. He is not afraid to mix it up in the corners, and that is an ingredient which will help him stay in the NHL.

Speaking of staying, the Coyotes’ recall of Fischer is their last call-up they can make from their AHL affiliate unless it is under emergency conditions. Hopefully, the young prospect can get some more playing time to show (as if he hasn’t already) what he can do in the big leagues. Doan is day-to-day with a lower-body injury, and could be back soon.

If Fischer can get additional playing time at the NHL level, he should be able to break into the starting roster lineup for next season. The Coyotes could use his scoring talents as they stand 27th in the league with just 2.36 goals per game, and 25th in shots on goal with just 28.4.

Even though Fischer was placed on the fourth line with Crouse and Josh Jooris, he performed well. If Doan does retire, the talented forward could be paired with any number of other blooming prospects on the Coyotes roster. A line of Christian Dvorak, Max Domi, and Christian Fischer would be one to watch. Dvorak is starting to excel in the faceoff circle with a 46.2 % win ratio, and the speed and creativity of Domi could blend well with Fischer’s size and scoring talent.

It just doesn’t seem to add up why the Coyotes would call up Fischer unless they are going to take a long hard look at him before training camp next season. With nine remaining games and the playoffs out of the picture, now is the time for Fischer to excel and help the coaching staff show they made a good choice in calling him up.

Keep an eye on Christian Fischer, he’s going to be an elite NHL power forward. Although he’s no Shane Doan…yet.