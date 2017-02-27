Arizona Coyotes’ Clayton Keller – Next Patrick Kane

Clayton Keller destined for stardom?

The Arizona Coyotes’ selected Clayton Keller with their seventh overall pick in last year’s NHL Entry draft. He is currently playing at Boston University, fine-tuning his game with the intention of being in the NHL soon. His statistics are indeed impressive. He has 17 goals and 18 assists in 24 games.

He also was on the winning World Junior Championship teams the past two years, playing for Team USA. In the Under 18 WJC 2015-16 tournament, he had four goals, 10 assists in seven games, and a gold medal. In the prior Under 18 WJC, he had four goals, five assists in seven games, and a bronze medal. He was also impressive in this year’s Under 20 WJC when he tallied three goals, eight assists in seven games, earning his second gold medal. He helped Team USA by setting up the game-tying goal as the U.S. rallied from a two-goal, third period deficit to beat Canada in the final.

Watching the Chicago Blackhawks defeat the Arizona Coyotes Thursday night 6-3, with Patrick Kane collecting a hat trick, may give Coyotes’ fans a futuristic look at what Keller may look like once he gets to the NHL. At 5′ 10″, 174-lbs, his physical stature is comparable to Kane’s, who is three pounds heavier and one inch taller.

The similarities may become clearer when you analyze why Kane is so successful. He has speed, excellent puck control, and one of the fastest releases of his shot in the NHL. Keller has some of those same qualities. He even compares his game to Kane. If he can accomplish anything close what Kane has when he does make the jump to the NHL, he will be a star for the Arizona Coyotes for years to come.

Arizona Coyotes are weak at center ice

With the trade going down of Martin Hanzal and Ryan White to the Minnesota Wild, the team is weak at the center position. They presently have rookie Christian Dvorak, Peter Holland, and Alexander Burmistrov as true centers on the roster. Jordan Martinook is a wing, but has filled in nicely at center when needed. Dvorak is in his first NHL season, while Holland and Burmistrov are waiver wire pickups. Dylan Strome will be playing center next season for the Arizona Coyotes, after his successful OHL season where he has 19 goals, 42 assists in just 26 games.

Clayton Keller is a center, but once he makes it to the NHL he may be converted to the wing, just like Kane. His stature could also be compared to Johnny Gaudreau of the Calgary Flames, who stands 5’ 9”, and weighs in at a paltry 157 pounds. All three of these players have shown that speed and puck control goes a long way in determining their success on the ice.

Training camp this fall should determine what position Keller is to play and if he’s ready to jump from college hockey to the NHL. One thing is certain, his talent will be a welcome sight to Arizona Coyotes’ fans. With the moves he possesses, the defenses around the NHL will wonder what they need to do to stop him. The Arizona Coyotes have not had a dominant forward like that since Keith Tkachuk, who scored 52 goals in the 1996-97 season.

Remind you of someone else?

Patrick Kane.