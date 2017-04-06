Arizona Coyotes Could Exit Pacific Division Cellar

Trail Vancouver by just one point

As the action continues tonight, the Arizona Coyotes have a chance to remove themselves from the depths of 29th in the NHL. Trailing the Vancouver Canucks by just one point, and the New Jersey Devils by two points has them within striking distance. Vancouver and New Jersey both have one game in hand on the Yotes. Vancouver must play the Edmonton Oilers twice after they stop in Arizona, and New Jersey is pitted up against the Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Islanders, and the Detroit Red Wings.

What must be kept in mind here is the finishing order determining the NHL Entry Draft odds on higher picks. According to nhllotterysimulator.com, the Coyotes in their present 29th position have a 12.124% chance at winning the first overall pick in the draft. But, if the Desert Dogs forge ahead of the Canucks, their chances slip to 10.321%, and if they overtake the Devils, they slide further to 8.517%.

And, we wonder why teams may be tempted to tank? Actually, the draft this year is nothing which will significantly turn a team’s future around. You won’t see a Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews. Speaking of Matthews, he has certainly been a factor in assisting the Toronto Maple Leafs in their 25 point turnaround from last season. McDavid did the same helping the once lowly Edmonton Oilers improve by 27 points in his second full season.

How does this affect the NHL draft?

Luckily for the Coyotes, the top six projected picks per draftsite.com are all centers — the very position the team needs to upgrade. Nolan Patrick could fall to the second pick if the Coyotes still remain next to last in the standings. He has had injury issues, so he may fall farther down the list. Still and all, he is a good sized (6′ 3″, 198) forward who can score. Much along the line of Dylan Strome, he could add to the talent pool the Coyotes are stockpiling in young players.

At this point, it appears that Nico Hischier has moved up to the top pick position making the Colorado Avalanche interested in his services.

The future is now

The Arizona Coyotes have a wealth of young, talented players. They didn’t accomplish their goal of playing in the playoffs again this season. They have some salary cap space, and should be able to acquire players who can get them to the postseason soon. If not, there will bound to be some changes made in the front office. Players like Christian Dvorak, Brendan Perlini, Christian Fischer, Jakob Chychrun, and recently signed Clayton Keller certainly can give the fans in the desert some hope for future success.

Final note on Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Many fans who followed the team this season noticed that either Oliver Ekman-Larsson was injured (and he was with a broken thumb) or his less than stellar play was affected by something. Hockey players are people, and things can happen. Oliver disclosed this week that he lost his mother to cancer, and would miss the final four games of the season to be with his family in Sweden.

Being the true professional that he is, he tried to play through it, and did the best he could. Many times athletes are put on pedestals as if nothing bothers them. Anyone who criticized his play now knows that criticism was unfounded and unfair. Condolences to Oliver and his family. We will see him back next season, and if Shane Doan retires, he will more than likely be the next captain of the Arizona Coyotes.