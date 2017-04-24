Arizona Coyotes’ Departure Would Be Devastating

The Arizona Coyotes could leave

Without a firm position of a new arena in place, the team’s future in the Valley remains unknown. As noted in a previous article here on TRS, the chance of building a new arena is beginning to become smaller and smaller. There are attempts to fund a new arena, with Senate Bill 1149 sponsored by Senator Bob Worsley. The problem is the bill must be passed by both the Senate and the House. The Senate recently sent the bill from committee, but there seems to be little support in the Senate or the House for the bill to become law. The latest on the bill doesn’t show much movement. So, with the team needing a place to play NHL hockey after next season, the drama is continuing to grow.

Opposite factions are at odds

There are supporters who want the Arizona Coyotes to remain in Glendale, even though CEO/President of IceArizona Anthony LeBlanc has categorically stated that will NOT happen. And, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has stated likewise that the team CANNOT and will not remain in Glendale. The majority owner of the team, Andrew Barroway who now owns 54% of the team has stated that the team cannot continue to lose revenue at the current venue. The team’s dismal attendance has forced them to block out over 1,000 seats in Gila River Arena. Yet, some West Valley legislators are flat-out against the Arizona Coyotes moving from Gila River Arena at all. Rep. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, held a news conference recently at the Capitol opposing the team’s planned move.

Time is running out on a decision

Looking optimistically, even if the Senate passes a funding bill to erect a new arena somewhere in the Valley, building it would take at least two years. That window has already passed. It is exactly 18 months away that the Arizona Coyotes would be starting the 2018-19 season. So, that means construction would need to be escalated to meet that timeline. Is it possible? Perhaps, but it is cutting it close. There has been very little information released lately about a future new arena site besides one in Mesa, which would hinge on the funding bill being passed by the Legislature. There is another possibility and that would be near where the Arizona Diamondbacks training facility is located near Talking Stick Resort. That location on tribal land holds promise in that the funding bill situation would not be a factor. Still, getting the shovels in the ground to build a new arena is just not happening.

What if the team is forced to leave?

It seems that could be a possibility, and we’ve heard it before at exhaustion. The rumors fly on that topic like a daily soap opera TV show. Gary Bettman will do everything in his power (and maybe already overstepped his position) to keep the Arizona Coyotes in Arizona. He made quite a commitment doing that by funding the team for four years after previous ownership went into financial doldrums. So far, his threats he stated on March 7, 2017, have gone unnoticed by the State Legislature. Losing the team if it relocates can have many negative connotations, especially with the team’s future young players starting to perform causing hope for better results.

The Valley of the Sun has had four major professional sports teams for a while now, and losing one will be devastating to the economy and the attraction the city holds to new residents. Will the area survive? Of course, but if you’re an NHL fan, and especially an Arizona Coyotes fan, the hurt runs deep. Personally watching other teams compete in the playoffs now is not the same as cheering for your favorite team. Getting through the long, hot summer months without having the intrigue and fortune of watching the Coyotes line up for another season is depressing. The most excruciating pain will be if the team leaves, the return of another NHL franchise in a market this size may not happen.

Many critics falsely state that Arizona is not an attractive enough area for hockey to succeed… it’s the desert after all. So, is Los Angeles, San Jose, or even Nashville a more fitting location for the NHL?

The odds seem to not be in the Coyotes’ favor

This team has been beaten up so much with rumors of relocation that it more than likely has affected its level of play. How would any of us feel if our jobs were constantly being threatened, and relocation was rumored? It upsets the very core of a family’s lifestyle. Professional athletes are accustomed to moving from place to place, but not having the certainty of knowing where your employment will be located has got to be frustrating and debilitating. The other factor is if a potential free agent is considering a contract to play in Arizona, how sure is he that his family won’t be uprooted and forced to leave an attractive place to live?

Without some news soon of what the Arizona Coyotes’ plans are for an arena, the chances of them staying in Arizona are decreasing daily. It would be a very sad day to the many loyal season ticket holders and fans of this team if it comes down to that.

Something needs to happen… and it must be SOON.