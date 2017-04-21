Arizona Coyotes’ Free Agents

With so many free agents, who will be re-signed?

The Arizona Coyotes presently have nine free agents (six restricted, three unrestricted) on their active roster. The non-roster players total six restricted and five unrestricted. That’s 20 contracts which must be evaluated to determine if management wants to re-sign them or not.

Let’s go through the list of roster players first.

Restricted free agents

Peter Holland

Peter Holland was picked up by the center-starved Coyotes for a conditional 2018 sixth-round pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs; Toronto will only receive the pick if Arizona re-signs or trades Peter Holland prior to the NHL Draft. Holland appeared in 40 games filling in mostly. He had only five goals and six assists. It is unlikely that Holland will be re-signed seeing as Brad Richardson, who was injured most of the past season, will be back next season. Dylan Strome will also be back on the roster fighting for a center-ice spot. Just as what happened to Holland in Toronto where he was squeezed out by younger promising players like Auston Matthews, he will be looking for future employment, and the Coyotes will have roughly an additional $1.3 million in salary to spend elsewhere.

Jordan Martinook

Jordan Martinook had a really good year. He played well on the penalty kill, and even filled in at center after the team was short-handed in that position. In 77 games, he tallied 11 goals and 14 assists. He was voted the “hustle” player award by the fans on fan appreciation night. His two-year, $1.225 million contract is up, and the team needs to re-sign him. With the Coyotes having a terrible time with puck possession, Martinook’s 46% Corsi for at even strength was sixth on the team. His 460 faceoff wins was third on the team. There should be no way Martinook doesn’t get re-signed.

Teemu Pulkkinen

Teemu Pulkkinen only appeared in four games with the Arizona, so it’s difficult to judge what the management thought of his skills. He could be back, but more than likely won’t get another contract. He carried a $812,500 salary cap hit.

Alex Burmistrov

Alex Burmistrov was claimed on waivers on January 1 from the Winnipeg Jets. He appeared in 49 games with five goals and 11 assists. He carried a $1.55 million salary cap hit last season, and seemed to fit into the team well. Burmy was sidelined when he got clotheslined with a vicious hit to his head area, but came back from it. He’s worth the cap hit, and should be signed to a new contract.

Anthony Duclair

After suffering through a horrendous sophomore season which saw him sent to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners to find his game, Anthony Duclair snapped out of it a bit. When he was re-united with his buddy Max Domi, magical things began to transpire once again. He has a ton of talent, and perhaps the demotion gave him a much-needed reality check. His salary of $772,500 may go up a bit, but believe that the Arizona Coyotes haven’t given up on him quite yet. If he works hard this summer to refine some of his flaws, he will be back to contribute next season, and not just show up as he did this past season. The “Duke” should be back in the saddle again.

Josh Jooris

Josh Jooris played an effective role filling in on the forward line when injuries occurred. He’s quite the scrapper, and doesn’t give up as a defender. His role may have a spot for him on next season’s team, it just depends on who else the management acquires to be on the roster. Jooris’s salary was just $600,000 and so he could be a bargain to keep around.

Unrestricted free agents

Zbynek Michalek

It would seem that this will be the end of the road for Michalek, unless he decides to play in Europe. He spent most of this past season playing in the AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners. The new, young defense has taken the roster spots, and Zbynek Michalek will probably retire. His $3.2 million salary will be spent elsewhere. Shane Doan He’s keeping his options open, as he has done in the past when contract time came around. He actually did some broadcasting on NBCSN for a Sharks/Oilers playoff game with Jeremy Roenick. He did alright, and was perhaps trying things out in case he does decide to hang up his playing career. If he plays another season, it doesn’t seem he will be improving his contribution to the team. If he retires, you know he will be involved in some way with hockey. It’s been his life, and he’s given it all to the Coyotes. With that said, if he does decide to quit playing wouldn’t he make a great coach? You never know, and Shane Doan will keep us in the dark for a while longer. His $3,876,134 salary cap hit could make a difference on whether the team wants to spend more on his services. Either way, Shane Doan will go down as the greatest Coyote to skate on the team. Radim Vrbata How can you NOT sign your leading scorer from last season when he threw in 20 goals and 35 assists while just missing one game? His contract was reasonable at just $1 million, but he had incentives added to that bringing it to $3.25 million. There was plenty of speculation that he would be traded before the trade deadline, and that just didn’t happen. The return was just not something GM John Chayka would bite at, especially when Radim Vrbata loves playing in Arizona. The team will almost certainly re-sign him, and he has stated that he was 99% certain he would stay if a contract can be worked out. Domi needs to stay right here Max Domi’s contract is not expiring until after next season, but it would seem like a no-brainer to extend this talented, tough forward’s contract. His worth was magnified when he was injured with a broken hand from a fight. The Arizona Coyotes went into a slump with an 8-15-1 record in his absence. When he returned, the team’s record was a more respectable 15-15-4. What’s he worth? He should be locked up for at least a four, or five-year contract worth more than what Connor Murphy received (six-year, $23.1 M). If the Coyotes want him in their future (and what team wouldn’t) they need to spend the bucks. If he is offered a five-year $25 million contract, I’m sure he’d find a way to stay. He’s pretty much the future of the team, and hopefully he will use more discerning judgment than he did when he fought a bigger, stronger player only to be injured. His value on the ice is worth much more than him winning a useless fight. In any case, Domi needs to be here, and the Arizona Coyotes need to realize his worth.