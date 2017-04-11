Arizona Coyotes Head Coach Dave Tippett Survived Being Fired – So Far

After L.A. Kings fired Darryl Sutter is Tippett next?

As much as you follow and cheer for your favorite team, watching the Arizona Coyotes not qualify for the NHL playoffs five seasons in a row is grueling. Some critics say that head coach/V.P. of Hockey Operations Dave Tippett should be let go due to lack of success. Just look what the rival Los Angeles Kings did yesterday. Not only did they fire head coach Darryl Sutter, they ended GM Dean Lombardi’s employment too.

Now, it could be said that the Arizona Coyotes’ rebuild is not quite complete yet. With 11 rookie players making appearances during the season, many adjustments were made as well as many rookie mistakes. If you listen to Tippett’s assessment of the past season, he mentions that, but how long will it take?

When GM John Chayka discussed the team’s woes this season, he continues to be hopeful for the future. The future is indeed bright with as many prospects as the team now has in the system and on their roster. The question then becomes, is this another two-three years before results are seen and progress is noticed?

Tippett has a five-year deal

Tippett has stated he thinks the team will not be playoff bound for at least another two years. Most NHL head coaches don’t get that long to show winning records and playoff appearances without seeking other employment. Tippett signed a five-year contract in May of last year, and added the responsibilities of player personnel decisions to his duties. If the team can’t get out of its lack of playoff participation, what will the ownership group do to remedy the situation?

It’s not uncommon or unheard of for a head coach to be fired even if he’s in the second year of a multi-year contract. Sutter signed a two-year extension with an option last May similar to Tippett. It’s the old saying “what have you done for me lately?”

In every major professional sport, if the team is failing, the coach is the first to go, with the GM not far behind. To give justice to Tippett, he is regarded as a first-class individual, but may lack the temperament to handle young players. He has used that valid argument whenever the Arizona Coyotes have fallen on hard times that the team is young and will make mistakes.

Injuries played a huge factor

It goes without saying that when any team loses key players they fall from grace. Sometimes others step up and new heroes are born. When Brad Richardson went down early in the season, it left the team disabled at center ice. Enter Christian Dvorak. Not only did he step up, his play after Martin Hanzal was traded to Minnesota showed he was NHL ready. He will have a step on Dylan Strome when he comes back to training camp this fall. Dvorak scored 15 goals and 18 assists in 78 games, and led the team in +/- with a +7. He was outstanding in the faceoff circle with an excellent 46.8% win ratio.

It would seem that the players who excelled in their first NHL season like Jakob Chychurn, Brendan Perlini, Christian Fischer, Lawson Crouse, Anthony DeAngelo, and most recently Clayton Keller will help carry the team to greener pastures. But, that is an unknown factor which can come crashing down on you if a player has a sophomore jinx as Anthony Duclair experienced.

Tippett’s job seems safe for now, but results must be seen within at least two years, or his future (as well as Chayka’s) could be in jeopardy.