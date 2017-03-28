Arizona Coyotes Near End Of Disappointing Season

What went wrong with the Arizona Coyotes?

They have been officially eliminated from playoff consideration for the fifth straight season. To make matters worse, the only other teams out of playoff contention is the lowly Colorado Avalanche, Vancouver Canucks, Winnipeg Jets, Dallas Stars, and New Jersey Devils.

Many “reasons” can be attributed to the demise of the team this season.

Injuries hit them right out of the gate with starting goalie Mike Smith missing over a month with an injury, after playing just two games to start the season.

missing over a month with an injury, after playing just two games to start the season. Brad Richardson ‘s serious leg injury where he broke his tibia and fibula after playing just 16 games. He had five goals and four assists, and his absence hurt the Coyotes at center ice. His tenacity in the corners and winning faceoffs also was missed.

‘s serious leg injury where he broke his tibia and fibula after playing just 16 games. He had five goals and four assists, and his absence hurt the Coyotes at center ice. His tenacity in the corners and winning faceoffs also was missed. Max Domi missing 23 games due to a broken bone in his right hand from a fight. During that span, the Coyotes’ record was a dismal 8-14-1.

Poor defense placing them 28th in the NHL in goals against, and second to last in goal differential (-63).

in goals against, and second to last in goal differential (-63). Poor offense placing them tied for 27th in the league.

Special teams stats aren’t much better. They are 27th in power play percentage (14.5), and 25th in penalty kill percentage (77.9).

The youth of the team really showed… with rookie mistakes, although expected, still causing turnovers and losses.

Poor puck possession plagued the team all season. They are second in shots given up, and 25th in shots on goal per game.

How do they turn it around?

That is a good question. Not qualifying for the NHL playoffs for five straight seasons usually means a change to the front office. Will the Coyotes dismiss head coach Dave Tippett?

That’s doubtful, but possible if the team doesn’t start to turn things around. They have a wealth of young prospects who are going to assist them with that process. Another one played in his first NHL game last night for the team. Clayton Keller made his debut and showed just how deep the Coyotes are by developing their youth. Keller may be just what the team needs to effectively improve their team.

Although one player can’t do it all, when you add in players like Christian Fischer, Jakob Chychurn, and Christian Dvorak it’s seems they have excellent assets. Keller just fits into that mold of speed the team has created, and once these youngsters get some experience they will provide good results.

Goaltending, defense must improve

Goaltending may be a weak spot for them to address. Will they protect Mike Smith in the upcoming expansion draft? He just turned 35, and is having an average season. Louie Domingue has been a disappointment, but is still young. They also have Adin Hill playing in the AHL for the Tucson Roadrunners. He has won 14 games with a 3.06 goals against average, and a .910 save percentage. A trade for a goalie could be in the cards.

The defense has been a real area where improvement must be made in order for them to advance to the playoff level. Adding Alex Goligoski was a step in the right direction, but unfortunately he has not played to the level of his free agent $5.475 million contract. Even All-Star Oliver Ekman-Larsson has had an off year. His +/- is the worst on the team at -26, but he also labors the most time on the team with an average ice-time of over 24 minutes a game.

The future is bright

This team has too much talent to dwindle in the depths of the Pacific Division any longer. As long as they can stay healthy (never a guarantee) and play better puck control hockey, they have a shot at making the uphill climb soon.

How soon? Let’s just say next season, depending on what moves GM John Chayka can make to get his team competitive enough to excel.

Then, off the ice, the Yotes face even a stiffer battle to find a suitable location to play after their current lease with the City of Glendale expires. Another bit of news released yesterday detailed that majority owner Andrew Barroway is exploring buying out the minority owners of the Coyotes, per a report by Craig Morgan of arizonasports.com.

So, the Arizona Coyotes have some challenges both on and off the ice, but are definitely looking forward to playing better hockey next season.