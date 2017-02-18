Arizona Coyotes’ Road Trip Successful

The Arizona Coyotes, playing playoff-bound teams, came away with two important wins on the road.

After losing a close home game in overtime to the Montreal Canadiens, the Arizona Coyotes played a very inspiring game to defeat the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in overtime. They blew a two-goal lead in the process, but reigned victorious in the overtime on a shot from the left point by defenseman Connor Murphy.

The win inspired the team’s confidence to play the next three games on the road. The game in Calgary last Monday night was one of, if not the best-played game by the Arizona Coyotes this season. The visiting Coyotes dominated the game with rookie Christian Dvorak collecting two goals and an assist. Martin Hanzal, who has been the subject of trade rumors, also scored to increase his value as the trade deadline nears.

Again, goalie Mike Smith played exceptionally well stopping 36 shots, with 19 coming in the initial period. For whatever reason, when Smith makes an exorbitant amount of saves, the Arizona Coyotes come away with a win. Smith was awarded the first star of the game for his efforts.

The Calgary Flames’ back breaker was the second period, where the visiting Coyotes rammed two goals past Chad Johnson in 26 seconds to take a commanding 3-0 lead. Their all around play was something the coaching staff has been looking for to turn the corner on this disappointing season.

Playing in Edmonton the next night

Back-to-back games are never great for any NHL team. With the scheduling such as it is, giving each team a prescribed five-day mandatory break, that crunches games together. The Coyotes started out well by taking it to the Edmonton Oilers and Connor McDavid in the first period. The well-rested Oilers had just come off their five-day break. The Coyotes took a lead halfway through the period on a goal by Josh Jooris.

The wheels fell off in the middle stanza when the Oilers outscored the Coyotes 3-1. Martin Hanzal continued his hot scoring by snapping a quick shot from the right wing past Cam Talbot. Entering the last period down by just one goal, the Coyotes’ defense was not up to the task. They allowed two additional goals to put the game out of reach. Goalie Louis Domingue was called to duty giving Mike Smith a rest. He did not play poorly, managing 28 saves.

The key to this loss was the Coyotes’ lack of scoring on the power play. They went 0 for 5 while allowing the Oilers to score twice on their four opportunities.

On to La La land

Whenever these two Pacific Division opponents face each other, there are fireworks and plenty of action. In this game, the Arizona Coyotes made sure to capitalize on the power play. Brendan Perlini came through on an excellent effort as he broke in down the middle and fired a shot at the Los Angeles Kings’ Peter Budaj. The rebound went right back to Perlini, whose second effort paid off for his ninth goal of the year.

Tobias Rieder continued the scoring for the Coyotes. He curled around the right side of the L.A. net and placed a high shot to score his 13th of the season. The referees waved off the goal, but it was subsequently reversed. Getting a two-goal lead on the road is always a good thing. The lead didn’t last long, as the Kings cut the score to 2-1 at 8:38 with a tally by Tanner Pearson.

Perlini then came right back 1:17 later to score on a rush down his left wing, and fired a bullet of a shot past Budaj.

The two-goal lead was restored… but not for long.

In a flurry of goals, Dustin Brown scored 1:12 later to again cut into the Yotes’ lead. But, Jordan Martinook had different intentions. He scored a short-handed goal at 14:08 to again solidify the two-goal lead. The Kings pulled Budaj to gain the extra attacker, but Martinook continued his effort by scoring into an empty net. That sealed the victory, except for a late power play goal by Tanner Pearson with 23 seconds remaining.

Last ten games shows well

In their last ten games, the upstart Arizona Coyotes show a 6-3-1 record, with a 3.4 goals scored per game pace. That far exceeds their season average of only 2.43 goals a game. If they can keep up the offensive numbers, they stand a much better chance to finish strongly in the standings. Some of that offensive improvement can be attributed to the return of Max Domi. The teams’ 3.71 goals scored per game since he returned shows Domis’ presence was sorely missed. In Domi’s first six games back from a broken hand, he has one goal and four assists. The Arizona Coyotes’ puck possession has increased, and Domi has a lot to do with that.

The Coyotes face the Pacific Division-leading San Jose Sharks next on home ice Saturday evening.