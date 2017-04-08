Arizona Coyotes’ Season Finale Carries Importance

Facing the Minnesota Wild

The last game of the season will be Fan Appreciation night for the Arizona Coyotes. Not only that, they will be lining up against two former teammates in Martin Hanzal and Ryan White. Hanzal has been relatively successful with his new team, scoring three goals and nine assists in 19 games. That means he is scoring at a much higher pace than he did with the Coyotes. While a Minnesota Wild, Hanzal has a 0.63 points per game average, compared to only a 0.51 while in the desert.

White has pitched in two goals and one assist in 18 games while in Minnesota. It will be strange seeing both of these players in different jerseys, especially Hanzal, who toiled for ten years with the Yotes.

The game carries little significance for either team as the Coyotes were eliminated from playoff contention a while back, and the Wild are the third seed in the Western Conference playoff picture. The Arizona Coyotes have been playing much better hockey of late, and would like to finish off the season with a win. They are 3-0-1 in their last four games, and beat the likes of the Washington Capitals and the Los Angeles Kings lately. They surged ahead of the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night 4-3 to take over 28th position in the NHL, and moved out of the Pacific Division cellar.

Ending the season with confidence will be vital

The team has had numerous injuries this season to key players like Max Domi, Mike Smith, and Brad Richardson, but all teams suffer injuries. They need to come back next season with a new focus on better puck possession and defense if they hope to be playing past the regular season. There’s no reason why they can’t add some effective roster players to achieve that goal. They will also have over $45 million in salary cap space for next season, allowing them to re-sign free agents like Alex Burmistrov, Jordan Martinook, Josh Jooris, Radim Vrbata, or Peter Holland. That would still leave them plenty of breathing room to add to the roster players who can help them get to the postseason.

The reason for that is simple. They have at least six young players who are still finishing their entry level contracts, which are all under $1 million salaries. That should entice them to go to the free agent market and sign some savvy veterans to help the otherwise young roster.

Who should the Coyotes seek in free agency?

They had been rumored to like Kevin Shattenkirk before Washington snatched him up as a rental. Could the Yotes throw some money at him, or will he get a taste of success in D.C., and want to stay there? Or will they seek winger Alexander Radulov? Neither of these players will come cheap, with Shattenkirk demanding at least $6 million, and Rudulov as much or more. Another option depending on whether or not they lose Mike Smith or Louie Domingue to the expansion draft could be to sign a pretty goalie they once had on their roster by the name of Thomas Greiss. His stats are above average, and he could be a starter with a .913 save percentage and 2.70 goals against average. He’s still young at 31, and much more affordable with a current $1.5 million cap hit. He has won 25 games with the New York Islanders, so that should demonstrate his worth.

This season is a memory…next season is now the focus

The Arizona Coyotes didn’t make it to the playoffs this season, but with some tweaking and signing of key players the season next year should be better. The reason is the young players are gaining valuable experience and are progressing into NHL caliber players. Christian Dvorak, Jakob Chychurn, Clayton Keller, and Brendan Perlini are prime examples of the Coyotes of the future. Plus, don’t forget the team will get a top six draft choice, along with the 27th pick from the Hanzal/White trade to add to their already deep pool of prospects. Christian Fischer and Kyle Wood should receive some serious considerations to play on the regular roster next season.

The 2017-18 Arizona Coyotes could be the surprise team in the Pacific Division. They certainly should not be counted out with all the talent they are possessing.