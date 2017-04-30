Arizona Coyotes Could Select Casey Mittelstadt

Falling to seventh position in draft may work just fine

The Arizona Coyotes luck at the 2017 NHL Draft Lottery remained mediocre again this year as they fell to the seventh position. Even though their odds of landing higher than the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, and Dallas Stars seemed it would help, it didn’t.

But, don’t fret Coyotes’ fans. Remember last year when the Desert Dogs chose seventh? Right… Clayton Keller was the prize. Of course, now, every prognosticator will have a chance to guess who every team will take. Bleacher Report had theirs out early today. They predict the Arizona Coyotes will select center Casey Mittelstadt from Eden Prairie. It may just happen since the Coyotes have already signed another Minnesota player in goalie Hunter Miska who played for the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Mittelstadt has played well for the USHL Green Bay gamblers collecting 13 goals, 17 assists in 24 games. He is committed to the University of Minnesota and may not be NHL ready this year.

Arizona Coyotes’ General Manager John Chayka told the team’s Senior Director of News Content, Dave Vest: “I’m disappointed because you want to win,” Coyotes General Manager John Chayka said. “That’s why you come here. But, at the same time, you understand that of all the years to drop like we did, this one’s probably a little less meaningful. After the first few picks there’s kind of a large grouping of (comparable) players, so we expect we’re going to get a really good player in that range and add him to a great group of young players that we have.”

Another Center?

I know, all of whom are reading this are wondering… ANOTHER CENTER? If you’ll recall the team fell short a center when Martin Hanzal was traded to Minnesota before the trade deadline. The other factor is, we really don’t know which Dylan Strome will show up at training camp this fall. The Strome who really wants to play in the NHL, and is ready to show it, or the Strome who fell short of expectations and was sent back to juniors. Right now, the team has Brad Richardson returning from his severe leg injury, along with progressing Christian Dvorak, and Alex Burmistrov on the roster. Peter Holland is also a center, but may not be around. Burmistrov could also go unprotected and wind up rolling dice in Las Vegas in his off time. Clayton Keller is a center, but the Coyotes are almost certain to play him on the wing instead, due to his smaller stature.

So what does Mittelstadt bring to the Arizona Coyotes?

That could mean Mittelstadt may get a shot, if he is drafted by the Yotes, and if he can perform. He’s 6’ 1”, 201 pounds and will turn 19 in November. Here’s how eliteprospects.com describes this impressive forward: “An electric offensive presence on the ice, Casey Mittelstadt brings the complete package of speed, skill, and hockey sense. He competes hard with every shift, and has the dynamic puck skills to keep up with his creativity, which is a hallmark of his game. His awareness is all-encompassing, and he never puts his teammates in positions where their time and space will be bottlenecked. Bigger players don’t phase him, as he thinks the game analytically and will find chinks in the opposition’s armor on the fly. As a result, Mittelstadt is often seen forcing more complicated plays that the opposition won’t be able to read in time. On top of all this, he can play a north-south game, and his transition game is already at an elite level. He’s a complete player with the predatory instincts necessary to succeed as a consistent and, perhaps, dominant point producer at the next level.”

We’ll know who will be selected on June 23, 24 in Chicago

The Arizona Coyotes also have the draft selection they got from the Minnesota Wild in the Hanzal trade which will be the 27th pick in the first round. Will they go after a defenseman to improve their porous defense, or go with another forward?

I guess we’ll be forced to wait and see.