Arizona Coyotes Show New Level Of Competition

Last two games are the way Arizona Coyotes seek to play

Let’s face it… the Coyotes had nothing to gain, except maybe a handful of players attempting to win jobs for next season. Still, a decisive win against the best team in the NHL (Washington Capitals), and another close victory knocking off the rival Los Angeles Kings seemed to prove the team is headed in the right direction.

The 6-3 thrashing of Alex Ovechkin and his Presidents’ Cup bound Capitals was impressive in many facets. Taking a 3-0 lead in the first period was off the charts for Coyotes fans who may have been as shocked as their opponents at the turn of events. Two players stood out in the Yotes’ surprising win. Christian Dvorak, who seems to just be getting better and better with each game, tallied two goals giving him 14 for the season. His 16.1% shooting percentage shows he can light the lamp with the best of them. Both of his goals were unassisted single efforts showing his tenacity to take it to the net and finish it off. In 75 games “Dvo” has 31 points, and is a cool, calm dependable performer. He has five points on the power play unit to add to his resume.

Who stepped up?

Another hero of that game was Alex Burmistrov. After recovering from a nasty hit causing him to have concussion issues, he returned with a mission in mind to be re-signed to play next season with the team. Both of his goals were in tight, with one scored from an excellent feed pass from his lineman Max Domi. And, keep in mind these goals were against the best goalie in the NHL, Braden Holtby. He got the yank after giving up three goals in the initial period, but reappeared in the second period to take more pounding from the Coyotes’ arsenal.

Another player who is showing he wants to be on the Coyotes’ roster next season is center/right wing Josh Jooris. He performs on the fourth line, and make things happen. His goal against the Capitals was pure work in front of the net banging in a rebound to help his team.

Sweet revenge

The Coyotes wanted nothing more than to eliminate the Los Angeles Kings from playoff contention last night. That was exactly what happened in a hard-fought, hard-hitting game in La La Land. Mike Smith played his usual acrobatic game stopping 34 shots. The only thing preventing him from a shutout was a quirky shot which deflected off of Jordan Martinook’s skate causing a change of direction. It baffled Smitty, who could not get back in his net in time.

This game had its moments to build character for the Desert Dogs for next season. Not only did they hold the Kings off the scoreboard even with a barrage of shots, but they also saw forward Anthony Duclair escape from his scoring drought. Duclair’s game-winner must have felt like total relief as he netted a rebound of his own shot past Jonathan Quick.

The Coyotes did make it difficult by giving the Kings four power play chances in the final period, but killed off each penalty to seal the victory.

The revenge factor comes into play since it was the L. A. Kings who eliminated the Coyotes’ bid to win the Western Conference crown in the 2011-12 playoffs. For a player like Shane Doan, who was around then, the win had to be special. If Doan retires after the season ends, he will look back on this game as a fond memory of playing for the Coyotes organization.

Another season

With one more road contest against the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night, and two home games on Thursday and Saturday night, the Arizona Coyotes will end their season. They still have a chance to move from 29th place, since they trail the New Jersey Devils by one point and the Vancouver Canucks by two points with three games remaining.

One thing is positive, if the Coyotes can play more games displaying their success of the last two games, they must feel good about next season. Not going to the playoffs for the fifth straight season will be on their minds all summer… as well it should be.