Arizona Coyotes Trade Deadline Deals

Arizona Coyotes trade deadline summary

As the trade deadline ticked down today, the much publicized rumors of Arizona Coyotes’ Shane Doan and Radim Vrbata being traded didn’t happen.

The Arizona Coyotes did make one fairly large deal on Sunday. They traded away Martin Hanzal and Ryan White, plus a 2017 fourth-round pick to the Minnesota Wild. In exchange, the Desert Dogs collected more draft picks to add to their collection. The Wild sent them a first-round pick this summer, which may be in the range of #26-#30, a second-rounder in 2018, and a fourth-round selection in 2019. That pick could go as low as a second-round pick dependent on how far the Wild go in the playoffs, and if Hanzal plays at least 50 percent of the team’s playoff games. They also received a fairly decent AHL player by the name of Grayson Downing.

All the drama of a soap opera

But, what all the excitement and endless suspense was about pertained to whether the team would deal Doan, and or Vrbata. Vrbata, by far, was predicted to be headed out of Arizona due mainly to his reasonable contract (even with additions related to performance), and his scoring touch. He has scored at a rapid pace with 15 goals and 32 assists in 62 games. Vrbata has been the go-to guy lately by scoring four goals and eight assists in his last ten games. Many teams looking for a rental to get them through the playoffs were interested. In the end, the Coyotes wanted more than what suitors were willing to pay.

As far as Doan goes, he stated on numerous occasions that he was not interested in leaving unless it was to a Pacific Division contender. He had a no-trade clause in his contract, so was able to dictate his destiny. As Doan explained when a deal did not happen, “Who wants a 40-year-old fourth liner that only wants to be traded to a contender?”

It has to be just a bit disappointing that the Arizona Coyotes could not have come away with at least an NHL-ready prospect in the Hanzal/White trade. Downing may turn out to be a decent player, but he was assigned to the team’s AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners. At this point, it appears that until Brad Richardson comes back from his leg injury, Christian Dvorak may be the first line center. That’s a tall order for a first-year player. Perhaps, GM John Chayka will investigate signing or trading for a first line center this summer now that Hanzal is gone. Of course, Hanzal will be able to sign with any team, but it seems unlikely he will be back in the desert. Chayka being an analytics expert just couldn’t justify signing Hanzal to a long-term deal with a pay increase.

Other trades

Then, following the trade on Sunday, the Yotes again did business with the Wild. They acquired Teemu Pulkkinen from the Wild for future considerations. He is 25 years old and a good AHL scorer with 18 tallies in 47 games this season with the Iowa Wild. He traveled with the team to Boston for their game Tuesday night, but did not play. Head Coach Dave Tippett wanted him to get acclimated to the team first.

The only other trade the Coyotes made was the Michael Stone deal with the Calgary Flames. The Flames sent the Coyotes a 2017 third-round pick, as well as a conditional fifth-round selection in 2018.

In conclusion

It doesn’t seem that the Arizona Coyotes are a better team after the trade deadline. They were sellers again, and even with the rebuild in force there must be some improvement noticed. Making the playoffs with the present roster just doesn’t seem any brighter than it has been this season. Adding Dylan Strome may help, but thus far he is a disappointing third overall draft pick who couldn’t stay in the NHL.

The more exciting prospect in this writer’s opinion is Clayton Keller. He shows some real promise to add to the Coyotes with much-needed offense. He could be the player to supplement the young prospects already on the team. With Max Domi, Clayton Keller, Christain Dvorak, Jakob Chychurn, and Dylan Strome in the lineup, the future looks bright.

It’s just not going to be playoff bright for a couple more years.

And, that’s fine.