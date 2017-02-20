Arizona Coyotes Trade Michael Stone To Calgary Flames

The Arizona Coyotes have jumped into the trade market

With just eight days until the NHL trade deadline, the Arizona Coyotes pulled the trigger on a trade. They sent right-handed shooting defenseman, Michael Stone, to the Calgary Flames for a 2017 third-round draft selection, and a conditional 2018 fifth-round pick, per TSN’s Bob McKenzie. The Arizona Coyotes will retain half of Stone’s remaining salary for the season. That means the Flames will only be responsible for $544,000 of salary.

To say the Flames got a good deal is an understatement. Calgary’s GM, Brad Treliving, is familiar with Stone’s play since he was the former Assistant GM in Arizona.

Even though Stone’s scoring numbers have dipped considerably this season compared to last, he is still only 26 years old and has a booming shot from the point. Stone has only accumulated one goal and nine assists in 45 games this season. Last year he had six goals and 30 assists in 75 games.

Stone is recovering from ACL/MCL surgery due to a knee injury late last season. His play has been slowly improving, but was listed as a healthy scratch when the Coyotes practiced prior to the game Monday against the Anaheim Ducks at Gila River arena. When asked by azcentral.com‘s Sarah McLellan, Head Coach Dave Tippett responded, “We’re just kind of rotating things around right now.”

Stone’s toughness on the blueline will be missed. He was second on the team in blocked shots with 102, and sixth in hits with 98.

DeAngelo or Wood?

With Stone out of the picture, it gives an opening to either Kyle Wood or Anthony DeAngelo, both currently playing for the Tucson Roadrunner AHL affiliate. DeAngelo may have the inside position to replace Stone for now. He has appeared in 20 games for the Arizona Coyotes, with three goals and six assists. Wood has yet to be recalled from the AHL for a look at his game in the NHL.

DeAngelo was doing well offensively when he was playing for the Arizona, but needed to improve his defense. He was sent back down to Tucson and so far has three goals and 13 assists in 25 games.

Wood is a giant of a D-man, standing 6′ 5″, 235 pounds. His 10 goals, 24 assists places him third on the team in scoring. His seven power play goals and 101 shots on goal are impressive.

What’s next?

The Martin Hanzal trade rumors are still flying about, and teams like the Montreal Canadiens and Minnesota Wild may find him a good trade candidate. So far, the Coyotes are holding tough as to what their demands are in return for the big center.

Time will tell.

