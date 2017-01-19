Around The Big Ten: James Blackmon Jr, Tony Carr, And Why Ohio State’s Season Might Not Be Over Yet

1. James Blackmon Jr. has been Indiana’s saving grace

Hitting the game-winning three to take down Penn State on Wednesday night may have been the icing on the cake for James Blackmon Jr’s hot start to conference play. Averaging 20.0 points per game over his past four contests, the junior has been the key to this Indiana team’s turnaround. The Hoosiers had fallen into a hole at the start of conference play, losing three of their first four Big Ten games including a home loss to Nebraska. Since, the Hoosiers have turned things around and are on a quiet two-game winning streak.

Blackmon Jr. is shooting 56.2% from two in conference play. If you take out his cold 0/8 shooting night against Rutgers, he’s 14/28 from three-point range in three of Indiana’s last four games. Obviously, James Blackmon Jr. has been clutch, as we saw in the final second against Penn State, but he’s also playing smarter basketball. His turnover rate is about 4 percentage points lower than it was in non-conference play. James Blackmon Jr. is also doing a better job committing fewer fouls per game. That’s good because Indiana’s going to need him in the game as often as possible for the remainder of the season.

2. Tony Carr had one of his best games of the season against Indiana

It’s worth noting that even though Penn State got outlasted by Indiana, freshman Tony Carr stepped up and had a big game for the Nittany Lions. This isn’t necessarily a new development; his 24 points on Wednesday night marks his 3rd 20+ point performance and the 14th time this kid has scored in double digits all season. Knocking down 10/11 free throws was a big key for the freshman, and even though the Nittany Lions clearly got outplayed for the majority of the game, Carr’s efficiency from the stripe gave the Lions a fighting chance in the final minutes.

Tony Carr, Mike Watkins, and Lamar Stevens have all shown tremendous upside for Penn State in their first seasons. This is great for Pat Chambers’ club. Not only is Penn State playing surprisingly well in Big Ten play, but it’s also doing it with young talent that’s only going to mature and get better. If Carr and his teammates continue to improve and even get some key wins as experience this season, Penn State could be a team that’s in Big Ten title contention in a couple of seasons. This is a very good thing for Penn State.

3. Ohio State could be on its way back

Don’t look now, but Ohio State has won two in a row. The Buckeyes gutted out tough wins over Michigan State at home and Nebraska on the road, and after an 0-4 start to Big Ten play, this team’s seemingly trying to make a comeback. Don’t go penciling Ohio State into the NCAA Tournament just yet, but with a few marquee wins down the stretch, this team could be a contender in the Big Dance.

The good thing for Ohio State is that it has a lot of remaining opportunities to get good wins. And lucky for the Buckeyes, a lot of those opportunities come at home. They’ve still yet to host Northwestern, Minnesota, Maryland, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Remember, this Ohio State team lost by just 1 at home to the Purdue Boilermakers. Given how tough it’s been in past years to win in Value City Arena, you can’t count out the Buckeyes in Columbus. If Thad Matta’s team starts playing with a little more intensity and urgency, as we’ve been seeing lately, it may have a chance to get itself back in the NCAA Tournament picture.