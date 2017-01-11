A’s Ink Trevor Plouffe, For Some Reason

Just as I thought the Hot Stove was cooling and it was time to focus on writing about prospects, the A’s have made another move. Trevor Plouffe will be joining the green and gold, as first reported by Ken Rosenthal.

A longtime Twin, Plouffe has been consistently average the last five years. He plays slightly below average defense at the corners, but makes up for it with a slightly above average bat. Neither his walk rate nor his strikeout rate are abnormal in any way. In fact, they have fallen right around league average every year. He doesn’t even have extreme platoon splits. In other words, Plouffe is basically, well, vanilla ice cream. And that’s fine; not every team can be built on superstars, and Plouffe is a perfectly serviceable ballplayer. What A’s fans don’t understand is this: why, of all free agents, sign another righty who plays the corners?

A Younger Alternative

The A’s already have their own version of Trevor Plouffe: will-be-sophomore Ryon Healy. Except Healy is younger, better, healthier, and more athletic. While Healy isn’t a great defensive third baseman and will probably shift over to first eventually, Plouffe isn’t much of an upgrade. In fact, according to Fangraphs, they were equally bad last year, with a -8.3 Def Score for Healy and a -8.4 for Plouffe. Besides, Healy is not shifting to first quite yet in 2017, with the A’s tendering Yonder Alonso to a contract. Top prospect Matt Chapman will need more development time in AAA as well, giving Healy some extra time to make adjustments. Third base seems set for the foreseeable future, so Plouffe doesn’t seem to be a fit there.

Righty Redundancy

All of the A’s big offensive threats are right-handed as well. Khris Davis, Marcus Semien, and Healy all swing from the right side. They have plenty of platoon bats that mash lefties too in Mark Canha, Jake Smolinski, and Josh Phegley. If Plouffe is here to platoon with Alonso, a healthy Canha has more upside than he does. If not Canha, then Renato Nunez, who has been ripping up the Venezuelan Winter League. Rangel Ravelo, who had a down year in AAA, is still around too. Plouffe, by the way, doesn’t even have extreme platoon splits. On a team that’s already stacked with righties, Plouffe seems a bit superfluous.

Final Thoughts

By no means is Plouffe a bad signing. It just seems that resources could be allocated more efficiently in places of need. If the A’s really wanted a third baseman, Luis Valbuena is still on the market. He bats lefty, has upside, and should be affordable as well. Plouffe doesn’t really have a role on the team being a righty corner guy. His signing could impede the progress of younger players like Canha or Nunez and limit their playing time. Maybe he could DH? Davis and Joyce would be better fits given their defensive issues. With this deal, Oakland is creating an unnecessary logjam, but who knows, it’s baseball. Stuff usually sorts itself out and preseason projections get thrown out the window. As fans, all we can do is be optimistic and hope it works out. Everybody, please welcome your 2017 AL MVP Trevor Plouffe!