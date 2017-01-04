A’s Sign Rajai Davis, DFA Max Muncy

Striking with their first move of the new year, the A’s bring back old friend Rajai Davis on a 1-year, $6 million deal. A fan favorite in Oakland back in 2008-2010, he will bring a strong veteran presence to the team. Nearly a postseason hero for the Indians, Davis will plug a gaping hole in center field. The 36-year-old still runs like youngster, swiping a league-leading 43 bags in 2016. He also managed to pop a career high 12 home runs, making himself more dynamic even as he ages. Advanced metrics are split on his defense (positive DRS, negative UZR), but he will nonetheless be a major improvement over the incumbents. Running Jake Smolinski and Coco Crisp as everyday center field options hurt the A’s tremendously in 2016. With Davis in the fold, expect a quicker and more athletic outfield this coming season.

In addition to being a solid ballplayer, his cost is relatively cheap as well. Rated as a positive hitter, defender, and baserunner by FanGraphs, Davis was worth 2.0 WAR last year. In today’s market, 1 WAR is worth approximately $8 million, and 2 WAR puts his value around $16 million. While obviously no one is willing to pay an aging veteran like Davis that kind of money, he could easily produce value surpassing the cost. He is a great clubhouse guy as well, universally respected around the league by players and reporters alike. On a young team like the A’s, Davis’ presence is crucial for a transition year into contention.

While the A’s may be looking towards a youth movement, signing Davis does not impede progress. Most of the A’s top prospects are infielders, with Jaycob Brugman being the only CF option in 2017. (Matt Olson could be an option in right.) Brugman is close to big league ready, but he might fit better in a corner. Khris Davis and Matt Joyce aren’t exactly spectacular defenders, and Brugman could push them to DH. Besides, Brugman is left-handed, and even if he does stick in center, he can still platoon with Rajai Davis. While Davis isn’t terrible against RHP’s, he still has significant splits. Should Brugman force his way onto the roster, accommodating his presence should not be a problem.

In a corresponding move, the A’s have DFA’d utilityman Max Muncy to clear roster space. We covered his potential (as well as the possibility of a Davis signing) here, but Muncy simply isn’t a great fit on a major league team. His versatility stems from his inability to sufficiently play any position, and he isn’t much with the bat either. Muncy’s main attribute is his penchant for drawing walks, but his bat is punchless otherwise. He has made great strides defensively over the last year, but ultimately he will not fit in Oakland’s long-term plans. Best of luck to him in the future, and hopefully he clears waivers and sticks around as organizational depth.

Barring a Brugman surprise or outside acquisition, expect Davis to lead off and play center field come Opening Day. Once a fan favorite, Davis will return to Oakland and hopefully once again win the hearts of the green and gold faithful.