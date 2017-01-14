A’s Sign Reliever Santiago Casilla For 2 Years, $11 Million

Continuing the trend of bringing back former players, the A’s have signed Santiago Casilla to a 2-year deal. Worth $11 million plus incentives, Casilla will bring strikeouts to an already solid bullpen. With Ryan Dull, Sean Doolittle, and Ryan Madson serving as the 7-8-9, Casilla will play a lower-leverage role, similar to John Axford last season. Axford, of course is still around, but Casilla could prove to be an upgrade.

In the last year of what was ultimately a great 7-year career in San Francisco, Casilla struggled to a 3.57 ERA. While by no means is it bad, it represents the worst mark across his Giants tenure. However, the 35-year-old also posted a career high 10.1 K/9, proving he can still miss bats. In a bullpen that didn’t strike out a ton of batters, Casilla’s K-rate would have ranked among the highest. Dominant in the first half, Casilla became the scapegoat of the San Francisco’s demise as he blew save after save. Meltdowns aside, he was solid overall, limiting opponents to just a 1.19 WHIP. If he continues to limit baserunners and miss bats, he could be a quality middle reliever.

He’s still got the raw stuff too. Even though he’ll be 36 this season, he still averages 94 mph on his fastball and 89 on the slider. His 24.1% whiff rate would have ranked second amongst qualified A’s relievers. His main struggle last year was against left-handed hitters, but with an existing 7-8-9 core, Casilla will primarily be used in matchups. He was lethal against righties, holding them to a .215/.306/.315 line. With LOOGY Daniel Coulombe on hand, Casilla will be utilized for what he does best, shutting down right-handed batters.

At this price, Casilla should be a solid veteran addition to the pen. Kept out of high leverage situations, he would still be one of the better middle relievers in the league. No longer the closer or even the setup man, Casilla could provide quality innings in relief and maybe even recapture his dominant form over his San Francisco career.