A’s Spring Training Positional Battles: Catcher

With players reporting to camp in Arizona, baseball season is just around the corner. The A’s currently have several spots up for grabs, and this will be the first installment on TRS of a position-by-position breakdown of who will be on the A’s roster. The catcher position is one of possible fluidity, as the A’s have three MLB-caliber backstops for possibly just two spots. Having this much talent is a luxury, and it will be interesting to see how this position battle will shake out.

Favorites

Stephen Vogt (L): Clubhouse leader and fan favorite, Vogt will be back for his fifth year in Oakland. As a veteran catcher, many fans expected him to be dealt this offseason. However, the two-time All-Star will return in the green and gold for 2017. While he isn’t a great pitch framer and doesn’t possess a particularly strong arm, he earns respect as a good game-caller and works well with the young pitching staff. Expect to see him getting the bulk of the playing time behind the dish, especially against right-handed pitching.

Josh Phegley (R): Coming off a season-ending knee injury, many were worried about Phegley’s health and availability in the upcoming season. Thankfully, he reported to camp healthy and fully recovered. Phegley mashes lefties and has a cannon arm, and should be back on the short side of the platoon. If completely healthy, don’t sleep on his untapped potential. The former first-rounder could surprise in 2017.

In the mix

Bruce Maxwell (L): Maxwell’s terrific debut (.283/.337/.402) was one of the main reasons that fans believed Vogt to be expendable. Oakland’s likely catcher of the future has the potential to play plus defense in addition to putting up solid numbers at the plate. While Maxwell is big league ready, Vogt’s presence means having two lefty catchers may be redundant. With minor league options remaining and some kinks to work out blocking-wise, Maxwell may wind up in AAA Nashville to start the season. He doesn’t have much left to prove in the minors, though, so look for him to be an important contributor this year.

Long shots

Ryan Lavarnway (R): A former top prospect in the Red Sox system, Lavarnway’s bat has fizzled out in the upper minors. His prodigious power is pretty much gone, and his defense was never a carrying tool to begin with. Nonetheless, he has bounced around from organization to organization in an attempt to recapture former magic. The A’s will take a chance on his good plate discipline and power potential, but he will likely end up as AAA depth.

Matt McBride (R): The quintessential Quad-A slugger, McBride has never been able to translate his AAA career slash line (.310/.350/.517) to the bigs. He’s never gotten an extended trial to prove himself, however. Unfortunately, at 31 years old, the clock is running out on McBride. He has some versatility, playing first base and the corner outfield, and he did get a cup of coffee last season, but he likely won’t factor into big league plans unless multiple injuries occur.