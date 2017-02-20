A’s Spring Training Positional Battles: First Base

In the second installment of the A’s Spring Training positional overview, we will take a look at playing time distribution at first base. On top of the incumbents, the A’s also feature several prospects who could make an impact. With last year’s first baseman returning, however, the younger players will need to impress to enter the picture. With many talented first basemen in camp, Spring Training could give us a clearer idea of who will be in Oakland and who will end up back in AAA Nashville.

Favorites

Yonder Alonso (L): A non-tender candidate this offseason, the A’s showed enough confidence in Alonso to bring him back for $4 million. Historically light with the stick, he can play plus-plus defense at first. Once considered a top hitting prospect with his gap-to-gap power, Alonso still has 40-double potential and good plate discipline. He is already 30, though, so his offensive production this year might make or break his career. Alonso should begin 2017 as the Oakland A’s platoon first baseman against right-handed pitching.

Ryon Healy (R): Coming off a ROY-worthy season, Healy is a bat that A’s fans can be excited about for the next five plus years. He played third base last season, but the Trevor Plouffe signing and Matt Chapman‘s eventual call-up will push him to the other corner. Assuming he avoids a sophomore slump, Healy should DH against righties when Alonso plays first. Against left-handers, Healy could be seeing reps at first base. Look for him to take another step forward with the bat, and if Alonso scuffles, expect Healy to see the lion’s share of playing time defensively.

In the mix

Mark Canha (R): After a solid rookie season, Canha succumbed to a hip injury that cost him most of the 2016 season. The Cal alum can play all four defensive corners, but he is best fit at first base. If completely healthy, he should be the short side of the platoon with Alonso. He does have all three options remaining, though, and that could work against him in case of a roster crunch.

Stephen Vogt (L): Vogt, barring unexpected circumstances, should be the A’s Opening Day catcher. However, the up-and-coming Bruce Maxwell is also left-handed, and in the unlikely scenario the A’s carry three catchers (Vogt, Phegley, Maxwell), Vogt could be pushed into a more super-utility role. In 2013-2014, the A’s had John Jaso and Derek Norris as the platoon behind the plate, with Vogt seeing time at first, outfield, DH, and catcher. If the A’s indeed roll with Maxwell/Phegley, Vogt could see some time at first this year.

Adam Rosales (R): He won’t start at first base on Opening Day unless the sky falls and the world stops turning, but he is, however, a utility infielder. Like all other utilitymen out there, I fully expect Rosales to see at least a couple innings at first this season.

Matt Olson (L): Like Alonso, Olson can play plus defense at first, but Olson has light-tower power to go with it. He didn’t exactly dominate AAA last season and seems bound to repeat there. However, his plate discipline is very advanced, and if he improves his swing, he could contribute in the bigs very soon. Potential mid-season call-up.

Long shots

Renato Nunez (R): Nunez is honestly in the same boat as Olson, and you could make the case that they belong in the same tier. The only reason I put them in separate categories is that Olson has a clearer path to the big leagues. If Alonso struggles and/or Vogt is traded, a lefty bat is needed. Nunez is blocked by Healy, Plouffe, and Canha, but if he continues to hit like he did in the Venezuelan Winter League, there is no doubt he’ll force his way up.

Chris Parmelee (L): Quad-A lefty slugger Parmelee has yet to establish himself in the bigs. He has power and will take a walk, and can play corner outfield as well. Could surprise a la Brandon Moss, but he will need to establish himself in AAA first.

Andrew Lambo (L): If he makes the team, it will be a cool story as he is coming off testicular cancer. Outside of that, reread the above paragraph and just swap out the names.

Rangel Ravelo (R): Acquired in the Marcus Semien trade as a polished hitter, but he scuffled in AAA last year. He has big league potential in the bat, but is blocked by Healy, Plouffe, Canha, and Nunez. Might not stay in the organization after Spring Training, much less make the MLB team, but he has upside.

Max Muncy (L): Great plate discipline, some versatility defensively. Saw plenty of big league action in 2015-16 but really struggled. Might not be much more than organizational depth bat at this point.