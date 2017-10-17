Asian Swing Recap: What Happened

A lot took place during the first half of the fall season as the Asian swing comes to a close. The men played a few tournaments in France and Russia, as well, and even overlapped with the women in Tokyo and Beijing. With the season-ending championships for both tours coming up, the Asian swing is a vital time to pick up some serious ranking points with a few big tournaments before the year ends. Here is how the 2017 Asian swing transpired.

ATP Tour

First-Time Champions

The two European stops during the Asian swing in Metz, France, and St. Petersburg, Russia gave two players their first ATP Tour level title. In Metz, Peter Gojowczyk, of Germany, claimed his first title with a 7-5, 6-2 win over crowd favorite Benoit Paire. Over in St. Petersburg, Damir Dzumhur, of Bosnia-Herzegovina, defeated Fabio Fognini 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 for his first ATP Tour level title. Both players are now well within the top 100, and both are two spots off from their career-high ranking.

Goffin Back Into Top 10

David Goffin, who got to No. 10 in the world back in February, really struggled to find that high-level form after pulling out of Wimbledon with an ankle injury. That all changed during the Asian swing. Goffin won back-to-back titles in Shenzhen, China, and Tokyo. With those two titles, Goffin is back to that career-high ranking of No. 10. His chances to qualify for the Nitto ATP Finals are still alive; Goffin currently holds the eighth spot heading into this week as the top seed in Antwerp, Belgium.

Two More Spots for Nitto ATP Finals Taken

During the Asian swing, the third and fourth slots were filled for the eight players for the Nitto ATP Finals that will be held from Nov. 12-19. World No. 5 Alex Zverev qualified in Beijing with a semifinal run, while No. 6 Dominic Thiem solidified his berth with the way the quarterfinalist lineup panned out in Shanghai. Both players will be making their championship debut. Zverev actually qualified for the inaugural Next Gen ATP Finals as well, which will be played the week before the Nitto ATP Finals.

Federer-Nadal Saga

Roger Federer claimed his 27th Masters 1000 title in Shanghai with a decisive 6-4, 6-3 win over Rafael Nadal. Federer and Nadal split the four Grand Slams this year, not allowing any other player to take home the hardware. Heading into the Nitto ATP Finals, an even more interesting stat is that Federer commands the head-to-head against Nadal 4-0 this year. However, Nadal remains the favorite to end the year No. 1, and has about 1900 points between him and Federer.

WTA Tour

Another First-Time Champion

The WTA Tour also celebrated a first-time titlist in the only non-Asian stop during the Asian swing in Quebec City. Alison Van Uytvanck, of Belgium, took out Timea Babos 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 to claim her first WTA level title. Wins have been hard to come by for Van Uytvanck this year –16 to be exact– so a title should add some fire under her to finish the year strong. With her ranking at No. 88, Van Uytvanck should be high enough for entry into the main draw of the Australian Open at the start of 2018.

Former World No. 2 On The Rise

Vera Zvonareva, who got to No. 2 in the world, two Grand Slam finals, and won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Games before leaving the tour to have a baby, made some great strides tin her comeback with some commendable results during the Asian swing. At a 125k Series event in Dalian, China, she finished runner-up, and at the WTA event in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, she got to the semifinals as a qualifier. Zvonareva now sits at No. 201, still a far-cry for where she’s been, but she’s on the right track.

Title Drought Ends for Two Players

In Tashkent, Zvonareva’s conqueror, Kateryna Bondarenko, went on to win the title, denying Babos yet another title. This was Bondarenko’s first singles title in nine years. Bondarenko is also competing again after also having a child. At end of the Asian swing, five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova won the title in Tianjin, China, ending her two-year drought without a title. Bondarenko is just inside the top 100 at No. 92, while Sharapova’s sits comfortably at No. 57.

Surprise WTA Finals Competitor

The biggest news from the Asian swing has to be Caroline Garcia‘s surprise qualification for the WTA Finals. With a mediocre year, highlighted by a quarterfinal finish at the French Open, Garcia was nowhere on the map for a WTA Finals berth. But with back-to-back titles at Premier level events in Wuhan and Beijing –the first player to pull such a feat off– Garcia’s ranking shot up to No .9 in the world and gave her enough points to seize the last spot for the WTA Finals.

So, that’s basically all you missed if you could not catch any tennis during September and October. There are a few more tournaments in Europe before the season-ending championships take place. The WTA Finals are from Oct. 22-29, the WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai from Oct. 31-Nov. 5, the Next Gen ATP Final Nov. 7-11, and the Nitto ATP Finals is from Nov. 12-19. After that, the season is unofficially over as tennis keeps going around the globe, but the elites wind done just in time for the holidays. Don’t miss the action, and let us know who you think will end the year No. 1.