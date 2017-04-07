Astros 2.0? AAA Fresno Grizzlies’ Lineup Could Be Houston’s In 2018

Two-thirds of the Fresno Grizzlies’ Opening Day lineup spent time on the Houston Astros’ roster in 2016. In fact, familiar names abound, including an actual current Astros starting rotation cog.

Twenty-two players on the Fresno roster suited up for both the Grizzlies and the Astros last season.

The Triple-A affiliate of the Astros not only had their season opener at their Chukchansi Park home on Thursday, April 6, but Houston’s rotation mainstay, Collin McHugh , was the starting pitcher!

McHugh got a slow start at Spring Training, suffering from fatigue and “dead arm” issues, so his next couple of starts will be of the rehab variety for the 2015 Triple-A national champion Grizz.

McHugh pitched just one inning, before being pulled for a reliever, Thursday. After a couple of warm-up pitches prior to the 2nd inning, he called the trainer out, and was removed. The Astros’ righty gave up three runs on three hits and a walk, while collecting one strikeout.

Now Batting……

Leading off for the Grizzlies was 2B Tony Kemp, who spent parts of 2016 with Houston and Fresno, and spent time in CF on both teams to increase his flexibility.

Fresno’s current center fielder (and the other outfielders, for that matter) create a familiar roadblock for Kemp, just as his customary second base is log-jammed in Houston by reigning AL batting champ, Jose Altuve.

Kemp hit .306 for Fresno in 69 games last season, and .217 in 59 games for Houston. His even-up 34 in both walks and Ks for the Grizzlies portends a proficiency to get on base, as does his .389 OBP.

Derek Fisher, hitting second, hit a solo shot, Thursday. He shows off speed and athleticism in center that is frequently duplicated on the basepaths. His spring training breakout (11/11 steals, .310 BA, .958 OPS) not only opened Houston’s eyes, but likely landed his name on other teams’ trade lists.

Teoscar Hernandez blasted a 3-run homer Thursday night, batting third. To these eyes, he’s one of the more “volatile” prospects, meaning he could be a decade-long journeyman or might rise to the level of exciting superstar. His talent could drive him to the latter, and a diligence and hard work ethic will keep him from the former.

Teo reached 100 ABs in Houston in ’16, and hit a not-bad .230 and 4 homers, but was certainly an organizational superstar at Fresno (38 games) and Double-A Corpus Christi (69 games), with a combined .307 BA, 28 doubles, and an .836 OPS.

Batting cleanup is the much-ballyhooed A.J. Reed, a prototypical bruising, left-handed, prodigious-homer-hitting first baseman. After pounding 22 doubles and 15 homers for Fresno (.291 BA) in the first half of last season, he ended up with a couple of call-ups to Houston, where the need to work on pitch selection was gleaned.

Reed hit a handful of extra-base hits, but struck out 48 times in his 122 Houston ABs, with only 18 walks.

Tyler White, DHing April 6, actually won the Astros’ 1B job out of last year’s Spring Training, beating out the AA-demoted Jon Singleton, Reed, and Matt Duffy. White lost the Houston job by mid-June, and with a couple more call-ups, he amassed a combined .217 BA, 16 doubles, and 8 home runs. He got off to a roaring start, though, earning the AL Player of the Week in early April.

Colin Moran‘s strong, but not overwhelming Fresno stint, last year (.259 BA, 18 doubles, 10 homers, .697 OPS in 459 ABs), led to a Houston call-up in mid-May (plus a September call-up after a May 31 Fresno return). His 23 Astro at-bats showed he simply wasn’t ready.

Houston fans need no introduction to Preston Tucker, who spent considerable time in the Bayou City in both 2015 and ’16. Hardcore Astro fans also need no introduction to prospect little brother, Kyle, who’s likely to leapfrog big brother into the big leagues if Preston doesn’t make himself indispensable…and soon.

His combined 434 Astro at-bats have yielded a .219 average, with 27 doubles and 17 homers, but a deflated .677 OPS, along with a strikeout total nearly four times his walk total (108-28) leaves lots of room for improvement. Still, he’s a Minute Maid Park fan favorite.

Reid Brignac and Juan Centeno were Houston Spring Training non-roster invitees, about both more can be read here.

Enter the Astros’ Bizarro World

In early 2016, TRS had some fun with most of the above players, stating even then that many were ready for prime-time. Using the premise that the Astros’ major league lineup was swooped off into space, Superman’s Bizarro World uncovered the all-organization top prospects, who, quite literally, could fill in at the big league level, and many of the players and results are still relevant and timely:

