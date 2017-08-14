On a day when left-handed starter Dallas Keuchel returned to his 2015 Cy Young Award-winning form, the Houston Astros deepened their beleaguered bullpen by acquiring veteran righty Tyler Clippard from the Chicago White Sox.

At press time, a player to be named or cash would be going to Chicago to complete the trade.

Before the trade was announced, the bio section on Clippard’s Twitter account had already been updated to read, “Play baseball for the Houston Astros for my profession.”

Clippard was part of a pre-deadline, seven-player deal, July 19, when he joined three others from the Yankees in the trek to the Windy City. Going to New York were 3B Todd Frazier, RHP David Robertson, and RHP Tommy Kahnle.

Clippard has a 1.80 ERA in 10 IP since joining the White Sox. He pitched scoreless innings against the Astros on Monday, August 7, and Wednesday, August 9.

The 32-year-old right-hander, an 11-year major league veteran, has a 4.27 ERA in 51 relief appearances with the Yankees and White Sox this season, with 54 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings.

Interestingly, the Astros lead the AL in bullpen ERA in August with a 1.67.

A free agent at year’s end, Clippard is on a $6.13 million salary, and is due approximately $1.75 million of that through season’s end.

To create room on its 40-man roster for Clippard, Houston will make a corresponding move Monday.

Keuchel (10-2, 2.77 ERA), making his 4th start since coming off the disabled list, earned his first victory since June 2 by holding the Rangers to one run in 6.2 innings, Sunday. He allowed 6 hits, walked 3 and struck out seven.

Jose Altuve hit his 18th home run in the Astros’ 2-1 win over the Rangers in Arlington.