Astros Blank Cards, Win 2nd Straight, McCullers Perfect

Thursday, the Houston Astros shut out the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-0, behind six pitchers, most notably a finally healthy Lance McCullers, Jr.

Throwing in game action for the first time this spring, McCullers pitched two innings of perfect ball, striking out three, as the Astros brought their spring record to 4-6-2, after trouncing the Mets, 12-2, March 8, at their home park.

Two-thirds (16) of McCullers’ 24 pitches were strikes. An elbow strain cut McCullers’ 2016 short, and the right-hander has been on a modified throwing program since camp opened.

McCullers, in 2017, is expected to anchor the starting rotation, along with ace lefty, Dallas Keuchel, himself a work in progress after an abbreviated ’16, which included a slump in production and missing September due to shoulder inflammation.

Keuchel will make his first spring start Sunday, March 12, and is slated to pitch at least two innings.

White is the New Back-Up

After winning the starting 1B role out of spring camp last season, Tyler White is taking advantage of the World Baseball Classic participation of Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman to get work at both 2B and 3B in game action.

White shed more than two dozen pounds in the off-season, so playing other infield positions seems more plausible than they might have a year ago. Plus, making himself more flexible, defensively, might help his overall value moving forward.

Thursday, starting at second base, White hit 5th in the lineup, and went 0-2, before yielding the position to Tony Kemp. In Wednesday’s game, White spelled starter J.D. Davis at 3B, and went 1-for-2, singling in a run in the 7th. White is batting .238 this spring.

“I want to see how versatile he is,” manager A.J. Hinch said, earlier this week, referring to White. “He’s going to get some time at second base, he’ll get some time at third base, and trying to make him more comfortable on this particular team as a utility option.

“He’s still primarily a first baseman and can DH a little bit, but the more time we can see him at second and third, that makes him, at the very least, a viable bench candidate. He’ll get to play quite a bit with minimal pressure. He’s a good enough player to handle it.”

Colin For More Flexibility

Another player thanking other infielders (including Carlos Correa) for their roles in the WBC is Colin Moran, historically a third baseman. But, with Bregman representing the USA in the WBC (and currently the man to move off 3B at Minute Maid Park), getting time elsewhere will only help Moran in the long run.

In Wednesday’s (March 8) game, Moran entered the game as a pinch runner, played shortstop and 3B, and got a hit in his only AB, driving in a run in the 7th inning. Moran is hitting a solid .385 so far, after his walk, double, and RBI in two plate appearances, Thursday.

Next for the Astros: Joe Musgrove will make his third spring start, Friday, when Houston faces the Mets at 12:10 p.m. CT in Port St. Lucie, the Mets’ home turf.

Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is expected to be in the lineup for the Mets. Tebow went 0-for-3 with a run-scoring double play in his Wednesday spring debut.