“Astros Have Charlie Morton, Don’t Need Quintana,” Said No One Ever. ‘Til Now

Charlie Morton is singlehandedly keeping top Houston prospects Kyle Tucker (#19) and Francis Martes (#15…both in Baseball America‘s Top 20) in Astros orange. Perhaps at this moment, Tucker and Martes are pitching in to send Morton flowers, steaks, or a big bag of rosin.

The Astros’ right-handed starter has been mystifying opposing batters in all his Spring Training games…at the same time rumors still swirl around the Astros (and Braves, now that Pittsburgh has dropped out) as the best place for White Sox lefty Jose Quintana to land.

Houston, in the offseason, when pundits and fans alike were screaming in unison that the Astros needed to shore up their rotation with Chris Sale and/or Archer, went out and got neither. Or Quintana.

The Astros signed free agent Morton, 33, to a two-year deal in November, to the deafening cries of “Is that it?” as winter turned to spring. Morton pitched in four games for the Phillies in 2016, but a torn hamstring forced him to miss the rest of the season.

During baseball’s Winter Meetings in December, Chicago GM Rick Hahn asked the Astros for 2016 break-out starter Joe Musgrove, as well as Tucker and Martes in exchange for Quintana, a proposed trade that was quickly rejected by Astros brass, presumably after a hearty laugh.

Pouring It On

With a mid-90s fastball (occasionally hitting 98 mph), a slider in the upper 80s, and a curve in the low 80s, the 6’5″, 235-pound Morton out-dueled New York’s Noah Syndergaard in their game at the Mets’ First Data Field in Port St. Lucie, March 24.

“Thor” pitched 6 innings to Morton’s 4.1, struck out 5 to Morton’s 4, and didn’t walk any to Morton’s two free passes. But, the Mets’ long-haired righty yielded one run to the Astros, while Morton pitched scoreless ball.

Chalk one up for “Ground Chuck,” whose sinker induced 3 double plays in the game, which ended up an Astros’ 2-0 victory.

Morton stretches his spring record to 2-0, while Syndergaard drops to 0-1, and watches his ERA rise to 2.63 in his total of 13.2 IP.

In his 17.1 spring innings, Morton has salted away a 1.04 ERA, with 17 Ks, and overall, looks to be the shot in the arm for the Houston rotation none of the pundits could see coming…and it came without relinquishing a single blue chip prospect.

Video: Watch Morton throttle the Padres on 10 ground-outs and 7 Ks in 6 2/3 scoreless innings last April with the Phils

Rotation News: As of Friday, March 24, manager A.J. Hinch has announced that Dallas Keuchel will be the Opening Day starter, April 3, in Houston against the Mariners.

This will be Keuchel’s 3rd straight kick-off start, and he likely will be followed by Lance McCullers, Jr., Charlie Morton, and Mike Fiers and Musgrove rounding out the starting rotation. Hinch suggested McCullers and Morton could switch places.

One starter who probably won’t be ready for the regular season is Collin McHugh, who threw 41 pitches in 3 innings in a minor league game Wednesday. He’s working his way back from a “dead arm” issue, and may have to miss a couple of starts into the season.