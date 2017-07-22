- Kyrie Irving: San Antonio Spur?
Astros’ Dallas Keuchel, In Class A Rehab Bout, Battles Red Sox 2017 #1 Pick, Tanner Houck
- Updated: July 22, 2017
In what has to be the early-career highlight for Tanner Houck, the Boston Red Sox’s 2017 first-round draft pick went up against the American League’s 2015 Cy Young Award winner in Dallas Keuchel. The Houston Astros ace was pitching in what the team hopes is his last rehab assignment before rejoining the Astros, currently on the road in Baltimore.
The Lowell (Mass.) Spinners, short season affiliate of the Red Sox, hosted one of the best pitchers in baseball Saturday night (July 22). Keuchel started for the Tri-City ValleyCats, the Astros’ short season affiliate in the New York-Penn League.
Keuchel said that this second rehab start is more about building his arm stamina.
“I always try to go up and down more than pitch counts,” he said recently. “I’d like to do four or five innings. That’ll set me up for maybe five, six in the first start back (with Houston).”
Keuchel last pitched June 2 against the Texas Rangers, and has put up a 9-0 record with a 1.67 ERA prior to his injury. He was previously listed on the 10-day disabled list due to a nerve issue in his neck. In addition to his Cy Young award, he is a two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove recipient.
Interestingly, Saturday’s game wasn’t the first time Keuchel pitched at LeLacheur Park. In 2009, he made his professional debut with Tri-City in Lowell, thus bringing him back to where his already accomplished career began. This night, Keuchel was pitching in cloudy, 84-degree weather.
“It’s a little rare for guys to rehab at that level, but, given we were going to be in the Northeast here in Baltimore and we go to Philly after that, it was certainly the most convenient,” Houston manager A.J. Hinch said Friday about Keuchel’s assignment. “He will get a taste of another level, increase his pitch count, hopefully his inning count and get closer to being back here.”
Houck made just the second start of his career for the Spinners. The University of Missouri product made his professional debut July 17, and threw one inning of work, striking out two and allowing a pair of earned runs.
In the Spinners’ first frame, Keuchel got the first two batters to ground out, the second on a come-backer, and he caught the third batter looking for his first K of the game.
Curiously, and apparently on a very short leash, Houck was relieved early in the 2nd inning, after facing only 7 batters and allowing a hit, a walk, and an earned run. He did hit a batter, and only half of his 34 pitches were strikes in his 1.1 IP.
Brad Kyle
Johnny, the Ramones' influential guitarist, who passed away in 2004 at 55, was an avid baseball and New York Yankees fan since childhood. He even once ranked baseball above rock'n'roll in a personal Top 10 List!
Like Johnny, my love for rock is only equaled by my love for baseball and my hometown Houston Astros, present and past!
At TRS, you'll get full Astros coverage, minor league peeks, player profiles, interviews, MLB historical perspective, and maybe a little rock'n'roll!