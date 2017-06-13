Astros Draft RHP J.B. Bukauskas (UNC) #15 Overall

With the 15th pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, the Houston Astros selected University of North Carolina RHP J.B. Bukauskas, Monday, June 12.

That’s the good news. The bad news is that he won’t be able to start for Houston this week. With Dallas Keuchel (neck discomfort), Lance McCullers, Jr. (lower back soreness), Charlie Morton (right lat strain), and Collin McHugh (right elbow posterior impingement) all on the disabled list, the Astros’ starting rotation is nothing short of decimated. Joe Musgrove even came off the DL in time to start against the Rangers Monday night.

A hard-throwing 6-footer who’s had MLB comparisons to the Oakland A’s Sonny Gray, Bukauskas employs a fastball that sits consistently at 93-94 mph, and tops out at 98 mph, with a hard breaking slider that can hit 86 mph. He’s in the process of developing a changeup, the third pitch he’ll need, as the Astros didn’t draft him to be a reliever.

MLB Network’s Al Leiter even compares Bukauskas to McCullers, “on a fast track to the big leagues.” The network’s Peter Gammons calls J.B.’s slider “Chris Archer good.”

“He’s a young junior with a three-pitch mix, plus his fastball we’ve gotten up to 98,” Mike Elias said. The Astros’ director of scouting and player development continued his assessment recently: “He has a plus slider, and a changeup he hasn’t used a ton at the college level because he hasn’t had to, but we view as a future above-average pitch as well. To get that kind of power stuff in the middle of the first round is a coup for us, and we had him rated as early first-round talent.”

Astros area scout Tim Bittner called Bukauskas a “quiet bulldog.”

“From the start, after the anthem, once he takes the mound, he’s very cool, he’s very under control, but it’s a determined look,” Bittner continued. “Very few things rattle him, whether he’s getting squeezed or things going on behind him. He’s a guy that keeps his head and stays the course throughout the game.”

Video: Watch Bukauskas on the mound in a scout-generated highlight reel

J.B. was watching the draft on TV at a hotel in Durham, N.C., with his parents when he heard his name called.

Alternately humbled and excited, Bukauskas had this to say on being tapped by the ‘Stros: “It’s kind of an indescribable moment, something you dream about your entire life, to hear your named called on the MLB Draft,” he said. “It’s been a whirlwind. Me and my family were reminiscing on all the hard work I put in, and we’re really excited to be here, and we’re super excited with what has happened.”

Bukauskas followed a strong sophomore season with the Tar Heels with an impressive summer (2016) with the USA Collegiate National Team, and said being compared to Gray is a compliment.

“Being what some people have called an undersized right-hander, it’s really special to be compared to him because I’ve grown up watching him and modeling my game after him a little bit,” Bukauskas said. “It’s just really cool to be mentioned in that caliber.”

Bukauskas attended Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, Virginia, 33 miles NW of the nation’s capitol. As a freshman, he helped the Bulldogs to the district title. Bukauskas finished his high school career with a 21-3 record, 264 strikeouts, and a 0.88 ERA. He was selected in the 20th round of the 2014 draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks, but did not sign with the club, reaffirming his commitment to attending his “dream school,” and majoring in communications.

The 20-year-old was named ACC Pitcher of the Year after going 9-1 with a 2.53 ERA in 15 starts this year, striking out 116 batters and walking 37 in 92.2 innings, for an 11.3 K/9. He was also named first-team All-American by Baseball America.

Elias isn’t sure at what organizational level Bukauskas will start for the Astros, although it’s possible he could skip the short-season Tri-City ValleyCats, considering his experience and level of competition.

That might mean beginning his pro career with the Class A Quad Cities River Bandits.

