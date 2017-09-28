In most seasons, when the Houston Astros are only aware of the playoffs thanks to newspaper subscriptions, winning the Silver Boot is a source of pride and accomplishment. The size 15 trophy with the hand-made spur has been the annual prize for the winner of each season’s head-to-head series against the Texas Rangers dating back to 2001, when the Astros were in the National League.

Outscoring the Rangers in Arlington, Monday through Wednesday (September 25-27), a debilitating 37-7, Houston won the Lone Star Series (and thus, the Boot), handily, 12-7, and probably couldn’t care less this season.

Monday’s 11-2 win secured the Boot for the Astros, while Tuesday’s 14-3 burying knocked Texas out of any possible playoff contention, and Wednesday’s 12-2 whuppin’ completed the sweep.

Many Astros fans, under similar circumstances, would consider all that a full season, and enter the offseason awaiting any December trades that might develop. But, in 2017, the Astros happily leave Texas in their charter jet’s rear-view mirror, and begin a four-game series in Boston, Thursday.

With Justin Verlander taking the mound in Wednesday’s game (while holding the Rangers to two runs and six hits in 6 IP, striking out 11), this allows Houston to hold him to start the first game of the American League Division Series, October 5, at Minute Maid Park. Pending the outcomes of this weekend’s slate of games, it’s possible the Astros will face their weekend opponent Red Sox in that first round of the playoffs.

Verlander (15-8), famously acquired in the final two seconds of the August 31 trade deadline from Detroit, ends the regular season sporting a 5-0 record and a 1.06 ERA with Houston. He’s 10-3 with a 1.92 ERA in his past 16 starts overall.

Verlander, in fact, is the second pitcher to start his Astros career with a win in each of his first five outings. Roger Clemens went 7-0 in 2004.

During his career, Verlander has started 16 postseason games, enjoying a 7-5 record, with a 3.39 ERA, including Game 1 of the 2006 and 2012 World Series while with the Tigers.

Notes From a Launch Pad

The Indians won Thursday, so even if Cleveland loses two of three to the White Sox this weekend, the Astros would have to sweep their four from the Red Sox to gain the top seed in AL, and thus, home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

MLB.com’s Richard Justice provides this encouraging note: The Astros’ starting rotation is 11-1 with a 2.00 ERA in their last 13 games, coming into Thursday’s contest. Game 1 and 2 starters Dallas Keuchel (2.00 ERA) and Verlander (1.35 ERA) enter the ALDS at their best.

Meanwhile, the Houston Chronicle‘s Jake Kaplan reminds us that Houston’s perennial hit leader, Jose Altuve, is astoundingly (and even spookily) consistent: Coming into the Boston series, Altuve is slashing a 2017 first half line of .347/.417/.551, while his 2nd half line is a near-duplicate .347/.407/.554! As teammate George Springer has suggested, Altuve might just be a living video game!

The Astros are 18-7 in September (following the Texas series), which ties as the 2nd-largest win total in that month in club history, joining 1981 and 1986. Houston went a near-insurmountable 20-7 in 2004.

Astro fan and Houstonian, Stephanie Dyan, visiting Boston for the series, happily tweeted: “Had a few people around Boston who saw our Astros gear and told us, ‘Go Astros! Y’all deserve to win it this year!’ Then they asked how the city is doing. The love is real, y’all!”

