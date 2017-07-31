Monday’s acquisition of Toronto Blue Jays starter, Francisco Liriano, 33, by the Houston Astros, has implications that only point to the glaring bullpen weakness for the American League Western Division leaders: The lack of a reliable lefty reliever.

Finally growing weary of an increasingly ineffective Tony Sipp and his near-habitual 5 earned runs per 1/3 an inning performances, Houston is proving that one man’s failings may end up being another man’s career-altering opportunity.

The left-handed Sipp, 34, who indeed gave up 3 hits (including a homer), 2 walks, and 5 ER in 1/3 inning, in Houston’s 13-1 Sunday loss to Detroit, now has a 6.39 ERA and none of manager A.J. Hinch’s confidence.

In return, the Astros sent OF Nori Aoki to Toronto, and will, eventually, also include a minor league player to complete the deal.

The move of Aoki, 35, to Toronto, now allows OF prospect, the 23-year-old Derek Fisher, to remain in the Astros’ outfield, without having to move back down to AAA Fresno. Through Sunday, Fisher has proven worthy of Hinch’s confidence, by hitting .278, with 2 homers, 6 RBIs, and a healthy .866 OPS.

Including Aoki (and acquiring the equally “expensive” Liriano), helps offset salary, according to the Houston Chronicle‘s Jake Kaplan. Aoki is owed the rest of his $5.5 million salary for this year, and Liriano the rest of his $13.67 million.

Left-handed batters have managed a .615 OPS off Liriano this season, while the Dominican native has thrown 82.2 IP in 18 games (all starts) in 2017. His 5.88 ERA can now be more or less disregarded, as his role, moving forward, will be radically different, coming out of Houston’s bullpen. Bonus: Liriano can be used for spot starts when needed.