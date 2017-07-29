It’s the last weekend of July, and things are happening at a dizzying pace in Astro-land! And, the Houston Astros aren’t even playing at home! If your favorite team is half as busy, good on you, but here’s the Crush City round-up:

Dallas and the DL in the Rearview Mirror

Astros’ ace lefty, Dallas Keuchel, has missed almost two months with a pinched nerve in his neck, and just general neck discomfort. He made his rotation return, Friday, July 28, in Detroit, and while his numbers weren’t there, he pitched well enough without discomfort for him to have hope for the near future.

While he didn’t pick up the win in Houston’s eventual 6-5 win over the Tigers, Keuchel pitched 3 innings, and gave up 6 hits and 3 earned runs, while walking and striking out three apiece.

Keuchel’s return may actually have July 31 trade deadline implications, as his return, along with the recent return of Collin McHugh and Lance McCullers, Jr. marks the first time in the 2017 season that the top three of Houston’s rotation have functioned together. And, yet, the Astros have built an 18-game lead in the American League Western Division. “Who needs Sonny Gray?” might well be a question asked moving toward Monday afternoon’s 3 pm (CT) trade deadline.

Another Killer B in the Hall

Career-long Astro first baseman Jeff Bagwell joins a handful of others in finally earning Hall of Fame recognition, joining longtime teammate and friend, second baseman Craig Biggio, after his 2015 induction.

Biggio joined in a Saturday morning golf tournament in Cooperstown as part of the festivities.

Growing up in Connecticut a Boston Red Sox fan, Carl Yastrzemski was Bagwell’s hero. Here, Yaz offers up his tip of the cap to Bagwell, and his thoughts on the Astro mainstay:

“I’m happy for Jeff Bagwell, who is being inducted into the Hall this weekend. He’s a kid I always enjoyed watching play the game–hard-nosed with a strong work ethic. He would have looked great in a Red Sox uniform, but hats off to Houston for getting a hell of a player, and a future Hall of Famer.”

Bagwell, overheard regarding his Hall of Fame plaque: “I’m dying to see what that thing looks like. I don’t know what picture they have.” Also, “Just to be up there on the wall – I don’t care if it’s in the bathroom – is pretty exciting.”

This way to the Hall, Mr. Bagwell.

Jose Altuve Like 1970s AM-Radio DJ: The Hits Just Keep on Comin’!

At the rate Altuve is collecting hits, he may be catching up to Ty Cobb by….next weekend.

He may be able to be stopped, but no opposing pitcher is exactly taking a number to stand in that line with anything that resembles timeliness (or eagerness). He went 3-for-4, Friday night, in Keuchel’s return to the rotation. Along with a double and triple, Altuve scored twice, and raised his OPS to 1.018.

Appropriate we follow Baggy’s HOF induction while keeping up with Altuve’s hot July. Clear your calendar for somewhere around 2035, when it should be Jose’s turn to join Bidge and Baggy in the Hall. (And he’d better still be an Astro!)

Astros and the Ever-Looming Trade Deadline

Saturday’s rumors seem to be drifting away from a starter as a Houston trade target (the aforementioned Sonny Gray to name but one), to the bullpen, namely Orioles’ closer, Zach Britton, despite concern about his previous injuries this year, and lack of back-to-back appearances. As for Gray, look for Oakland to pull him from his scheduled Sunday start, at the behest of the teams still in the mix as a possible trade partner.

As Houston GM Jeff Luhnow has said recently, perched comfortably atop the AL West, with no real pressure or need to pull the trade trigger on, frankly, anyone, “We have a pretty good team, and if we can improve it without giving up too much of our future, we will.”