Astros’ Mike Fiers On All Cylinders, Riding Sinker To New Heights

If you’re one of the many who have projected the Houston Astros trade prospects for a “proven ace” to shore up for the stretch run, Mike Fiers is at the front of a line of current starters who seem eager to dispel those rumors.

Dallas Keuchel (pinched neck nerve) will climb the mound after the All-Star break. Collin McHugh (elbow) will make a rehab start, Friday (June 30), for the Houston Astros’ Double-A Corpus Christi affiliate. Charlie Morton (strained lat, doing a AAA Fresno rehab) should return after the break, while Lance McCullers, Jr. won June 24, after holding Seattle to a run on four hits and no walks with eight Ks in 5 innings, on his return off the DL.

Related: April Reveal: Astros 2 Mid-Season Rotation Adds Won’t Involve Trades

Joe Musgrove (before his June 24 AAA demotion), Francis Martes, David Paulino, and Brad Peacock (himself just off a brief paternity leave) have done yeoman’s work in cobbling together mostly quality starts while the frontliners prepare to rip off their respective band-aids.

“I’ll feel better when it actually happens and it’s not a theory or something we’re looking forward to, and it’s actually something that’s happening,” Houston manager, A.J. Hinch said recently, addressing his injured starters now recovering. “The first step with that happened when McCullers got healthy, and the next step is adding somebody to our rotation. Hopefully, Morton is next.”

Sinker’s Rise

While not returning from a disabled list stint, Fiers has been pitching like the acquired “ace,” without the shipping of a pallet of prospects to a rebuilding team. The reason seems to be that the 2015 no-hit author has been willing to tinker with his sinker.

In his essay dissecting the August 2015 no-hitter Fiers threw against the Dodgers, Matthew Kory of FanGraphs disclosed what is now a shocking revelation regarding the righthander’s sinker:

“In his career, Fiers has thrown six different pitches according to Brooks Baseball. They are a four-seam fastball, a changeup, a curveball, a cutter, a sinker, and a slider. He’s thrown the sinker and slider only about 4% of the time cumulatively this season (2015), and didn’t throw them at all last Friday (during the no-hitter).”

Scott White of CBSSports.com opines that Fiers has made “better use of his best two swing-and-miss pitches, the changeup and the curveball, the latter of which has actually gained a couple miles per hour.” Add to that a slightly lower arm angle.

“Then, starting in mid-May, something changed. Fiers started throwing a sinker at higher rates, and the results have shown to be neither a coincidence or insignificant,” writes Crawfishboxes.com.

Fiers hasn’t allowed a home run in 37 innings since May 25.

He managed to allow a major league-worst 18 home runs in his first nine outings of 2017. Against the A’s, June 21, he induced eight groundouts opposed to only one flyout. He struck out five, in 6 innings, yielding just 3 hits and one earned run.

He was certainly due for some positive effects from a previously astronomical HR/FB rate, but it looks like a lot of this recent success can be attributed to throwing the sinker more, as well as where he’s locating that pitch. In fact, since May 25, Fiers has whittled 1.23 points off his ERA (through games of June 27), to a 3.98.

Consistently hitting the bottom of the zone with his sinker is certainly good, and has resulted in an increased groundball rate for Fiers, including softer contact and fewer flyballs. That’s a winning formula for any pitcher, but for a guy with barely average fastball velocity and just above-average strikeout rates like Fiers, great location is nothing short of paramount.

And, within a larger picture, as the MLB trade deadline approaches, is Fiers, now, the added piece to the Houston rotation that continues to grow its MLB-best record?

Frankly, the Astros don’t need the Jose Quintana “ace” previously rumored by many. What they need is a solid, consistent mid-to-back-end rotation guy who simply solidifies the whole, gets to the 6th or 7th inning, and keeps the Astros within striking distance in each start.

The Astros have just landed a “born-again” Mike Fiers, who, in employing a slight tweak to his delivery and finding the magic in a pitch that produces batters’ divots, has also managed to increase the likelihood of valuable Astro farmhands eventually plying their wares in Houston.

Timing is everything.

Related: Uncovering the 2017 Astros: What Other Previews Haven’t Told You (De-bunking a Needy Rotation)