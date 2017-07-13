Houston Astros farmhands Derek Fisher (OF) and Colin Moran (3B) represented the parent club’s Fresno Grizzlies as starters in Wednesday night’s (July 12) Triple-A All-Star Game. Catcher Max Stassi joined his Grizzlies teammates, but as a back-up, getting a hit in his two at-bats.

The game, held annually during MLB’s All-Star break, pits the stars of the Pacific Coast League against the best of the International League, with Wednesday’s game taking place at the Tacoma Raniers’ (Seattle Mariners) Cheney Stadium. The PCL topped the IL Wednesday, 6-4, propelled by a 4-run fourth inning.

The left-hand batting Derek Fisher, an All-Star Futures Game starter in LF, cracked a two-run double and walked in his 3 plate appearances, Sunday, but only managed an 0-for-3 showing in the Triple-A All-Star contest, batting second in the PCL’s lineup.

But, easily the season’s highlight for Houston’s 4th-ranked prospect, was his call-up to the major leagues for his first time June 14. Fisher homered in his MLB debut on June 15, and ended up with two home runs in five games for the Astros, starting all in left field.

Fisher is in his fourth pro season with Houston, after becoming a first-round draft pick out of the University of Virginia in 2014. All told, Fisher has put up a combined .279 batting average with 64 home runs, 16 triples, 69 doubles, 237 RBIs, and 90 stolen bases (in 118 attempts) in his first four seasons in the minors, totaling more than 1,400 ABs.

A native of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Fisher is currently batting .306 with Fresno. He is tied for sixth in the Pacific Coast League in slugging (.575) and is fifth in the league in total bases (173). Fisher was named PCL Player of the Week May 29-June 4, during which he helped lead the Grizzlies to a season-best 6-game winning streak going 10-for-23 (.435) with three homers and 9 RBIs.