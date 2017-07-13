- Blue Jays Need To Make Decision On Josh Donaldson Now
Astros Prospects Derek Fisher, Colin Moran (HR), Max Stassi (1-2) Do Fresno Proud In AAA All-Star Game
- Updated: July 13, 2017
Houston Astros farmhands Derek Fisher (OF) and Colin Moran (3B) represented the parent club’s Fresno Grizzlies as starters in Wednesday night’s (July 12) Triple-A All-Star Game. Catcher Max Stassi joined his Grizzlies teammates, but as a back-up, getting a hit in his two at-bats.
The game, held annually during MLB’s All-Star break, pits the stars of the Pacific Coast League against the best of the International League, with Wednesday’s game taking place at the Tacoma Raniers’ (Seattle Mariners) Cheney Stadium. The PCL topped the IL Wednesday, 6-4, propelled by a 4-run fourth inning.
The left-hand batting Derek Fisher, an All-Star Futures Game starter in LF, cracked a two-run double and walked in his 3 plate appearances, Sunday, but only managed an 0-for-3 showing in the Triple-A All-Star contest, batting second in the PCL’s lineup.
But, easily the season’s highlight for Houston’s 4th-ranked prospect, was his call-up to the major leagues for his first time June 14. Fisher homered in his MLB debut on June 15, and ended up with two home runs in five games for the Astros, starting all in left field.
Fisher is in his fourth pro season with Houston, after becoming a first-round draft pick out of the University of Virginia in 2014. All told, Fisher has put up a combined .279 batting average with 64 home runs, 16 triples, 69 doubles, 237 RBIs, and 90 stolen bases (in 118 attempts) in his first four seasons in the minors, totaling more than 1,400 ABs.
A native of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Fisher is currently batting .306 with Fresno. He is tied for sixth in the Pacific Coast League in slugging (.575) and is fifth in the league in total bases (173). Fisher was named PCL Player of the Week May 29-June 4, during which he helped lead the Grizzlies to a season-best 6-game winning streak going 10-for-23 (.435) with three homers and 9 RBIs.
Colin Moran, in his fifth pro season, and third with the Astros’ organization, is also a left-handed hitter. He smashed a second inning home run off former Astro farmhand, Tom Eshelman to tie the game at 1. Eshelman was part of a package of players sent to the Phillies in December 2015 for closer Ken Giles. Moran also picked up a single, going 2-for-4 in the game.
Selected in the first round out of North Carolina by the Miami Marlins in the 2013 draft, he was acquired by the Astros, along with OF Jake Marisnick and RHP Francis Martes, in a 2014 trade for starting pitcher, Jarred Cosart. The Port Chester, New York native made his major league debut with Houston on May 18, 2016, and appeared in 9 major league games last season during two separate call-ups.
In his second full season with Fresno, the third baseman is currently batting .310 with a career-high 18 home runs in his first 74 games, trailing Fisher by one for the club lead in dingers. Moran ranks fifth in the PCL in RBIs with 62, a mark that leads the Grizzlies, as he’s tied with Preston Tucker. He is one of just three to have driven in five or more runs in a game for Fresno this season.
