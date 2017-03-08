Astros Renew Carlos Correa Contract At MLB Minimum: Luhnow Cheap Or Shrewd?

The Houston Astros reportedly renewed the contract, last week, of their star shortstop (and 2015 American League Rookie of the Year) Carlos Correa for the Major League minimum $535,000.

At this point in Correa’s career, the Astros are allowed, by MLB, to pay him anything they want, as long as it’s that minimum. The amount of his renewal is roughly the same amount he made last season, his first full Major League season (he debuted on June 8, 2015).

MLB Trade Rumors’ Jeff Todd offered this definition in his March 3 article on several players’ recent renewals: “A renewal occurs when the club can’t get the player to agree to the salary. The result is the same — the player gets what the team is willing to give — but the player gets to make clear his disapproval.”

Peter Abraham and Alex Speier of the Boston Globe (March 2) add: “Major league players with fewer than three seasons of service time have no leverage when it comes to negotiating a contract. Most accept what the team offers and bide their time.”

For a player of his caliber, even this early in his career, it could be argued that Houston GM Jeff Luhnow is taking advantage of Correa, at the very least, or screwing him royally at the very worst. Correa is under team control through the 2021 season (he’ll be 27).

What’s In Your Wallet?

Jon Heyman of FanRagSports reported on the renewal March 3, and offered several comparative insights, among them: “(Houston OF prospect) Teoscar Hernandez will be paid $536,500 — more than Correa — if he makes the Astros.”

Now, it’s doubtful Teo will break spring camp with a spot on the Houston roster, and $1,500 is nothing more to these players—even at this relatively low pay grade—than an evening at Brennan’s with that night’s battery, but something seems out of whack.

(Quick aside: With the Astros likely to break camp with 13 pitchers, Houston’s outfielders look to be Springer, Reddick, Beltran, Aoki, and Marisnick to start 2017, according to a March 7 Houston Chronicle article).

While Hernandez has to feel pretty incredible to know his big league paycheck would be higher than one of the “faces of baseball,” he certainly wouldn’t let on. A dedicated Houston fan has to wonder if Correa, conversely, feels alternately bitter or disappointed…and he certainly wouldn’t let on, and he hasn’t.

What Price Parsimony?

More Heyman: “The Astros also renewed Correa last year at $516,700, meaning the sides have been unable to come to an agreement two straight years. The fact he’s been renewed means he didn’t agree, though — no surprise considering he’s one of the great rising stars in the game.”

Correa will be arbitration-eligible for his first time after the 2018 season. Heyman suggests that the Astros seemingly have had a history of overpaying “when players have the free agent hammer (Josh Reddick for $52 million and Charlie Morton for $14 million are two examples).”

But, those two, of course, are known veteran quantities, and can use that leverage (and a persuasive agent) to ask for, and receive an amount that’s commensurate with the current market…similarly gifted (and stat-equitable) players.

In other words, the Astros are on a much more even playing field regarding free agents, and can “afford” to pay Correa the league minimum. Or, can they…ultimately?

Correa in the Hole?

Jeff Todd kicked in with this observation: “Houston has in prior years utilized a formula-based system that allows players to earn relatively meager boosts over the minimum, though it’s not known whether that specific approach is still followed. Clearly, though, Correa — one of the game’s most exciting young talents — would have been offered at least something more than the minimum.

“Presumably, then, he was docked back down owing to his refusal to sign, which is another element the Astros have reportedly employed. It obviously remains to be seen whether there’ll be any long-term strain on the relationship between player and team, but it’s not hard to see the possibility.”

Heyman: “Sometimes teams risk upsetting players with low early deals, but Correa, to this point, has handled his negotiations without any display of public bitterness.” Yet. Could he? Should he?

All Betts Are Off

As a comparison, the Boston Red Sox recently renewed the contract of star OF Mookie Betts to the tune of $50,000 shy of a million. As Todd reminds, “To be fair, (Correa’s) also one service class behind Betts,” with the Astro shortstop logging less than a year of service time (0.119), and Betts accruing 1.070 years.

According to the aforementioned Boston Globe piece, “Betts didn’t budge, asking the Red Sox for a contract that reflected his finishing second in the American League Most Valuable Player voting last season.

“No deal could be reached, and on March 2, the Red Sox exercised their right to renew Betts at a salary of their choosing. He was given $950,000, a record for a player being renewed.”

Reporting on the Betts agreement, ESPN’s Scott Lauber offered the following: ‘”We just couldn’t come up with a number that he thought was the right number for him,” Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters (about Betts). “We didn’t feel like there were any animosities involved. He just had a different number in mind than what we had.”‘

“It isn’t clear how much Betts’ agents were seeking, but the Red Sox’s offer still represents the second-highest annual compensation for a player with less than three years of major league service. In 2014, the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a $1 million deal with Mike Trout after back-to-back runner-up MVP finishes.”

Mookie’s reply? “It’s one of those things where you kind of hope for the best,” Betts told reporters before (March 2nd’s) exhibition game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

“It’s a business side, and there’s no animosity, there’s nothing going on. They didn’t let my hopes down or anything. Now we’re just focused on baseball and we’ll go from there.”

The Drop of the Other Shoe

Carlos Correa is many things. He’s certainly a gifted athlete. He loves his family. His father, also named Carlos, is the man who introduced young Carlos to baseball at age 5 (while Carlos, the elder, was working two jobs).

According to the March 3 Chronicle, “over the winter, Correa worked in the Minute Maid Park batting cages about five afternoons a week with his father. He also had his longtime hitting coach from Puerto Rico, Jose Rivera, fly up for the last month of the offseason.”

Carlos, the younger, is also a smart man. A year ago, he signed a record-setting endorsement deal with athletic shoe monolith Adidas. Terms aren’t usually disclosed in such agreements, but Houston Rockets All-Star guard, James Harden, signed a 13-year, $200 million deal with Adidas in 2015 (according to the Houston Chronicle).

That same Chronicle article surmised that Correa would probably earn the MLB minimum through 2018, and is unlikely to be signed to a long-term deal.

All of this could change, of course, as time marches (and Correa’s stats inflate, as Houston hopes they do in ’17).

So, while he’d like to keep up with his peers financially (in the playing of baseball), Carlos Correa is doing better than many in the endorsement arena. He’s cashing in on his Adidas endorsement, as well as his exclusive autograph memorabilia deal with Topps.

He’s also a spokesperson for Blast Motion, “the industry’s most accurate motion capture sensor,” as Correa uses their product to analyze his swing.

Video: Watch 30-second spot with Correa using Blast Motion.

Bottom of the Ninth

For those who think Luhnow is being unnecessarily penny-pinching in his financial dealings with Correa may have a point, although the GM is not doing anything any other exec tries to do: Save money when possible, while trying to retain talent at the going (and possibly lower) rate.

If Astro fans are lucky, Correa will be a career-long Astro, joining the likes of Biggio and Bagwell as double-decade Houston faves (and who knows…Hall of Fame?), and maybe even team with Altuve as the H-Town double-play tandem well past the roaring ’20s.

For the time being, fans support this impressive and humble role model. He’s tireless in his community volunteering, and is respectful to teammates, coaches, the media, and ticket-buying fans.

Extra Innings

Correa is the ultimate team player. He’s currently participating in the World Baseball Classic, representing Puerto Rico. He’s even very OK with moving to third base from his customary shortstop position in tournament play. He’ll play some short, too.

“There’s not any selfishness on this team at all,” Correa said recently, no doubt including himself. “We have a great group of guys and talented players like (Cleveland’s Francisco) Lindor (who’ll play SS), and (the Cubs’ Javy) Baez and other guys. I told them I have no problem playing third base. It’s about playing and winning. We want to win a championship, so let’s do it.”

“We want to win it all,” Correa expanded. “We are not just here to have a good time and go back to our respective teams empty-handed. We are here for a reason.”

Words spoken regarding the WBC, sure. But, “we are here for a reason” is not only the singular motivation for the Houston Astros in 2017….it’s also the rallying cry for Carlos Correa in the years that follow.