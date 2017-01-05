Astros’ Season At Risk? 5 Key Players In WBC

Instead of joining their team in the new Spring Training complex in West Palm Beach, FL, five core Houston Astros players will compete in the World Baseball Classic (WBC).

First played in 2006, this spring’s installment will be the fourth for the international tournament. Japan won the first two championships (2006, ’09) and the Dominican Republic won in ’13. The U.S. team hasn’t finished better than fourth place (2009).

This year’s WBC begins March 6, nearly three weeks after the start of Spring Training. Games will be played in Guadalajara, Mexico; Tokyo, Japan; Seoul, South Korea; Miami, and San Diego. The championship round will take place at Dodger Stadium from March 20-22.

International Intrigue

The Astros already have WBC commitments from second baseman (and reigning AL batting champ) Jose Altuve (representing his home country of Venezuela), newly-acquired outfielder Carlos Beltran (Puerto Rico), shortstop (and 2015 AL Rookie of the Year) Carlos Correa (Puerto Rico), relief pitcher Luke Gregerson (U.S.) and outfielder Nori Aoki (Japan).

Perhaps fully understanding the injury risk involved in the rigorous play in something that culminates in a “Championship Round,” Houston CF George Springer has recently opted out of the WBC.

Springer was “only” on the provisional roster for the U.S. team, and even since early December, he expressed doubt about his commitment.

Interestingly, Springer’s mother is a Puerto Rican native, and thus he was eligible to play for the Puerto Rico contingent (and was heavily recruited by teammate Correa to join that team), but he chose the U.S. team before Tuesday’s (Jan. 3) announcement to pull out.

More Than Just the Flip of a Coin

“For me, it’s all about what’s important to our team and what’s going to be the best for myself and to prepare to help us win,” Springer said just before Christmas when discussing his impending decision. “I know that this is a long year, and I’ve got to be smart about it and go from there.”

Springer’s big-picture outlook shines a telling light on the priorities of the Astros players committed to playing in the WBC.

Certainly, the quadrennial tournament carries with it a pride of both competition and country, and any player who elects to participate should be lauded in theory and applauded in person.

But, Springer’s commitment to the long-term, and the success of the Astros is to be equally commended. He spent significant parts of his 2014 rookie season, and several weeks in ’15, on the DL, but turned in a perfect-attendance in the 2016 season, where he played in all 162 games.

Springer doesn’t want to expose himself to injury, and participating in a two-week long competition-driven WBC, he thinks, might jeopardize his health.

Certainly, Spring Training is anything but injury-free, but inasmuch as the rigor of daily drills and exhibition games is substantially lower than an international championship series, one could argue Springer’s decision is well-grounded in solid reasoning.

….So Go the Astros

One can almost picture a conflicted Springer wringing his hands over this: He’s arguably the Astros’ heart and soul, the high-energy engine around which the team’s fortunes fly or fail.

In 2016, Springer turned in a .261 BA, with a .359 on-base percentage, 29 homers, and 82 RBIs for the Astros.

It’s well-documented that after manager A.J. Hinch put Springer at the top of the Astros’ lineup at the end of May, the team’s 17-28 start (through May 22) did an about-face, and they went on to post an 18-8 June, only to ultimately fall short of a projected playoff appearance.

But, being a part of the traveling baseball experience of a lifetime, (and playing with and against Houston teammates), had to be a tremendous pull, as well, knowing Springer’s competitive fire.

The Lock on the Trainer’s Door

No one can blame Altuve, Beltran, Correa, Gregerson, or Aoki for making their respective tough, personal decisions to play in the WBC. But, because they have, five things need to happen for the Astros’ season to not be tanked even before it begins.

Altuve better not get injured Beltran better not get injured Correa better not get injured Gregerson better not get injured Aoki better not get injured

Oh yeah…and, Springer better not get injured for making the selfless (and agonizing) decision to join the Astros, uninterrupted, for all of Spring Training.