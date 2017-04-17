Avisail Garcia’s Career Day, Late Homer, Help White Sox Win In Extras

Avisail Garcia is the hottest hitter in all of the majors and is continuing to get hotter.

On Sunday afternoon when most families were probably celebrating Easter Sunday with their families, the White Sox right fielder made an Easter egg out of the baseball. Smashing a career-best four hits while going 4-for-5 and increasing his MLB-best average to .465 on the year, no hit was bigger for Avisail than the one-out opposite field two-run home run hit in the top of the 10th to give the White Sox a 3-1 lead. That same margin being the final as the Sox take two of three games in a weekend series from the Minnesota Twins.

Garcia credits his more simplified approach to helping him hit as great as he has to start the year. Having this to say in the post-game, “I’m not trying to do too much. See the ball, don’t try to hit a homer or a base hit – just try to see the ball and put the barrel on it. I’m trying to stay inside the ball. I’m learning. I’ve just got to keep working hard and play the game the right way.”

Never hitting over .257 in his three seasons with the South Siders and just a career .262 hitter through five seasons, many thought the White Sox would’ve given up on him by now. Luckily for the 25-year-old Venezuelan, they never did and it has paid huge dividends to start this new season for both Garcia and the Sox. Garcia is hitting safely in all 11 of the Sox’s games and featuring six multi-hit efforts as well. The White Sox are 5-1 in the games he has had multi-hit efforts too.

Sox manager Rick Renteria also echoed Garcia’s comments about having a more simplified approach at the plate. “He’s simplifying it and trying to keep his approach in a particular way, trying not to do too much. I think he’s focusing on just making good contact. I can guarantee you he didn’t go up there thinking he’s going to hit a homer. He just wanted to get a pitch to hit. With a man that strong, you put a good swing on a ball and you click it, it’s got a chance to go.”

Go it did too, as Garcia’s shot not only helped the Sox win, but gave him the best average in all of baseball and tie for the team lead in RBIs with 10. Avi’s newfound approach helping the Sox take their second straight series and four of their last six games.