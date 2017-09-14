Avisail Garcia led the Chicago White Sox’s historic rout of the Detroit Tigers on Thursday afternoon with a three-run home run as part of a 5-hit, 7-RBI game at his old ballpark, Comerica Park. Helping pace the 25-hit attack, the White Sox laid on the Tigers in a 17-7 win, Garcia becoming the first White Sox player to have a 5-hit, 7-RBI game since Carl Reynolds did on July 7, 1930.

“It was good. I like to come here and see (my) old teammates. I feel comfortable coming here and playing the game here,” Garcia said.

With 21 of their 25 hits being singles, it tied a franchise-record and marked the second-most hits allowed by the Tigers in their history. Garcia wasn’t the only one to have a big game. The Sox also got huge games from top prospect Yoan Moncada and slugger Jose Abreu again. Moncada added a home run of his own on a solo shot in the opening inning, which sparked a 4-hit, 2-run opening frame off Tigers starter Chad Bell to give the South Siders a 4-0 lead they never looked back at. Helping the white-hot Sox win their fifth of their last six games, Moncada had a career-high four hits and became the youngest player in franchise history since Frank Thomas to reach base five times in a game.

With four hits of his own chipped in by Abrey, he, Moncada, and Garcia became the first White Sox trio to have four plus hits in a game since Ray Durham, Dave Martinez, and Ron Karkovice did on August 11, 1996.

Not to be lost in all the offensive output, yet again, was another solid start from one of their starters. Veteran James Shields went six innings allowing just 4 runs on 9 hits and striking out 7 for his second consecutive win and to improve his career record to 6-1 at Comerica Park.

Having now outscored their opponents 57-19 over their last six games, the White Sox will look to keep that momentum going Friday night for their second of this current four-game series with Detroit and first night game since Monday.