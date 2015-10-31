While a couple of teams diamond-punch each other for baseball domination in the known galaxy, the remaining 28 teams use these few weeks following the regular season to provide a stage for their top prospects to shine.

The Arizona Fall League was founded in 1992, and several teams hold a position draft in August, every year, to determine the players who will play. While most are Class AA and Class AAA players, teams can also opt to send 2 players below AA.

This autumn, eight Houston Astros join players from the White Sox, Phillies, Dodgers, and Pirates to form the Glendale Desert Dogs in the West Division, making Camelback Ranch, Glendale, AZ their home through November 19, with the Championship (East vs. West Division), two days later in Scottsdale.

Through play of October 30, the Desert Dogs are on top of the West Division at 8-5, percentage points ahead of the Surprise Saguaros (with players from the Royals, Brewers, Yankees, Cardinals and Rangers).

Here are the minor league Astros pitchers currently on the Glendale Desert Dogs in the AFL, and their 2015 stats and minor league level(s) reached in ’15 (look for profiles on the position players, coming soon):

LHP, Reliever Chris Cotton: Chris played for Single A-Advanced Lancaster, AA Corpus Christi, with a couple of games at AAA Fresno, after an early September promotion. Nearly 25, Cotton attended LSU, and was a 14th-round draftee by Houston in 2013. The smallish (5’10”, 166 lbs) Cotton pitched 69.1 innings in 48 games, and gave up just 60 hits. He earned a 3-3 record, with a 2.60 ERA, giving up just 19 walks, with 72 strikeouts, averaging better than one an inning. Batting average against: .232. Chris will begin 2016 in Fresno, and given his age and maturity, may even get a look at Astros’ Spring Training.

LHP, Reliever Albert Minnis: Like Cotton, the 190-pound 6-footer played for 3 Astro affiliates in ’15, but Minnis started in Full Season Class A Quad Cities, followed by A-Advanced Lancaster, and a brief taste of AA Corpus Christi after an August 31st promotion. Drafted in the 25th-round in ’13 out of Wichita State, Minnis got 35 games under his belt last season (55.1 innings), and came away with a 3-4 record with a 4.07 ERA. He’s noot a strikeout pitcher, as he whiffed 46 batters, while walking 22; finding too many bats in the process, he gave up a .276 BA against (59 hits), something the Astros’ scouting staff will be eyeing with his work in the AFL. So far, in 4 games (5.2 innings), Minnis is off to a quick start, with a 1.59 ERA, 5 hits, no walks, and 5 Ks. Minnis will start ’16 in Corpus.

Astros fans will notice a trend in Houston’s players in the AFL coupled with the knowledge of the late-season downturn of Houston’s bullpen in September, and their brief postseason run. To wit, another relieving prospect getting more offseason work:

RHP, Reliever Keegan Yuhl: The only right-handed Astros pitcher on the Glendale team, the Fred Gladding-esque 6-foot, 220-pounder was a 35th-round pick in 2014 out of Concordia University, Irvine (CA), coincidentally the alma-mater of yours truly. Yuhl pitched for Quad Cities (9 games, none started) and Lancaster (24 games, 8 started) in ’15, and compiled 98.1 innings in 33 games, giving up 87 hits, with a 5-1 record and 1.74 ERA. He had an impressive strikeout to walk ratio, with 87 Ks and 25 walks, and a .236 BA against. It’s possible Astro brass is considering a move to starter for Yuhl, to see if he can carry that K-to-walk ratio for longer stretches. If so, starting the season in Lancaster wouldn’t be out of the question for the 23-year-old.

LHP, Starter Brian Holmes: The only experienced starter of Houston’s 4 AFL pitchers, the 6’4″, 210-pound Wake Forest product was drafted in the 13th-round in 2012. Splitting 2015 between Lancaster and Corpus, Holmes started 18 of his 23 game appearances, and compiled an 8-7 record with a 4.26 ERA. In 101.1 innings, he gave up 102 hits, and 39 walks, while striking out 115. Having spent two-thirds of the year at AA Corpus, it wouldn’t be outrageous to imagine Holmes starting ’16 at AAA Fresno, especially if he logs decent numbers with Glendale here. Early returns are good: 3 starts, 8 innings, 2 hits, 0 earned runs, with 6 walks and 4 strikeouts. The future lefty-righty, one-two punch at the top of the rotation with Astro #2 prospect Mark Appel? Maybe. Let’s get Appel up to speed first.

Look for the “Baby Astros” position players on the Glendale Desert Dogs in another article, coming soon. One of the D-Dogs is 2015’s Minor League Player of the Year, first baseman A.J. Reed. 2014’s Minor League POY? The Cubs’ Kris Bryant.