Backed By Hitting From Anderson, Davidson, And Avi, White Sox Pound Indians In 10-4 Victory

The Chicago White Sox offense scored on the very first pitch of their game Thursday night and didn’t slow down.

Only a week after getting their first win of the season and their biggest offensive output with an 11-2 win over their AL Central division rival Detroit Tigers, the White Sox got their second biggest output of the young season with a 10-4 drubbing; also coming against another division rival, the defending AL champion, Cleveland Indians.

It started on the very first pitch Tim Anderson saw, as he hit a towering home run to left field, his first of the year to start a five-run first inning for the Sox, which also saw a three-run homer from Matt Davidson as well. Davidson, along with Avisail Garcia, had three RBIs for a White Sox team that produced nine of its 10 runs with two outs. All helping give the Sox their first series win of the year.

“When you get that hit with two outs it keeps it going and puts the pressure on the bullpen and pitchers extending their pitch counts and stuff. I can’t remember, there’s a stat that somebody brought up about after a certain amount of pitches in an inning, the OPS skyrockets, like after 14 or 15,” said Davidson, who had one of the six two-out RBI hits the Sox got in the first inning. Also tying him with Garcia for the team lead in RBIs with eight. “It was a pretty interesting stat, so extending those innings is huge for us.”

Also sparked by Garcia’s two-out two-run RBI single in the second –that put the South Siders’ lead at 7-1 and knocked out Indians starter Josh Tomlin– the Sox offense got a much-needed outburst after struggling to score in the three previous contests. Though they have averaged a solid 4.4 runs per game in their first eight contests, the White Sox have gotten 27 of their 35 runs in three games.

“It’s big. They have a really good team. It’s a strong team with strong pitching and hitting,” said Garcia, who currently leads the team with a .452 batting average, when speaking about the team’s offensive output and the win. “It’s good when you win a game like that. You just have to keep working and playing the game the right way.”