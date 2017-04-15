Backed By Late Davidson Homer, Solid Pitching, White Sox Make History In 2-1 Win

After a 36-minute rain delay, the two AL Central foes fought to a 1-1 tie well into the seventh. Another close grind it out one-run game that came down to the bullpens as the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins clashed Friday. Matt Davidson continued his very impressive start with a 7th inning leadoff opposite field solo shot to the upper deck in right-center for his team-high third home run and to give the White Sox a 2-1 lead.

Davidson said the pitch he hit out was on, “A slider down and away. I was just trying to keep it in the zone, trying to get a good strike to swing at. He threw one in there and I got it.”

The same margin the team has won by for their third straight victory and to go above .500 for the first time this year. The game was one that also saw MLB history made, as the Sox became the first team to start an outfield with the same last name, when Avisail, Leury, and Willy Garcia started from right to left.

Willy, who was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte before the game, got a double in his first at-bat in the second, but was thrown out at third trying to stretch it into a triple. Willy, along with White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Covey, making their major league debuts. Covey gave the South Siders a solid 5 1/3 innings pitched, while allowing only one earned run on five hits and three walks with a strikeout in the no-decision.

Avisail got a couple of hits and went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to nine games, while Leury scored the Sox’s first run on a bases-loaded RBI fielder’s choice by Jose Abreu in the third. Avi upped his team and AL-best batting average to .457, while Leury also made quite a few nice defensive plays in center that saved some runs.

Dan Jennings, who came on in relief of Covey in the sixth, got the victory for a bullpen that along with Zach Putnam, Nate Jones, and David Robertson went 3 2/3 scoreless innings. Robertson anchoring the back-end of that bullpen with a perfect ninth for his second save and looking the most dominant he has been since 2015.