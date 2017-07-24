Backed By Strong Start From Miguel Gonzalez, White Sox Snap Nine-Game Losing Streak Vs Cubs

It was bound to happen and what better way than against their crosstown rival Cubs for the Chicago White Sox to end their nine-game losing streak; at their North Side rival’s own home of Wrigley Field no less.

Thanks to strong pitching from their starter Miguel Gonzalez, who went a solid 7 1/3 innings where he allowed just one run on seven hits, and great hitting from a couple of big bats in the lineup Monday afternoon, the White Sox were able to pull out a 3-1 win. The first game for one-time Cubs manager and now Sox skipper, Rick Renteria, at Wrigley as manager of the White Sox.

Renteria talked in the post-game about how important it was for the South Siders to not only break their losing streak and win for the first time in the second half, but also do it against their intracity rivals. “Yeah, double-whammy. Nice to break the streak, and nice to do it against this team.”

Players, coaches, and managers can deny all they want how non-important the Crosstown Cup is, but when you have one team fighting to get back sole possession of the NL Central and another team having their current manager return to Wrigley for the first time as the cross-town rival’s manager, there is going to be emotions involved and more than just bragging rights.



Leading 1-0 since the second inning on an RBI groundout from their own starting pitcher, Kyle Hendricks., the North Siders looked like they were going to continue their current winning ways. Only for their South Side counterparts to deny them that for at least a day.

Thanks to a one-out opposite field line drive game-tying RBI double to right from slugger Jose Abreu in the fifth, the Sox started the process of what they needed to do to win. Also getting solo home runs from Adam Engel and Matt Davidson in the sixth and eighth innings respectively, to give them all the scoring they would need.

Davidson’s shot to leadoff the eighth being just absolutely annihilated 476 feet over the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue at an 111 mph exit velocity, according to Statcast. Many thought that he had actually broke the Statcast metric with how far and hard it was hit.

Gonzalez, who also ended a personal four-game losing streak with the win, said how excited he was to get back on track. “I’m happy. I’m excited. But then again, we want to keep on winning ballgames. I think we’re on the right track. We’ve been struggling here and there, but we can’t give in. Keep working hard.”

And work hard the Sox did as they continued their dominance in the intracity series by improving to 58-51 versus their North Side rivals; which includes winning 14 of their past 22 at Wrigley Field. The South Siders will look to continue that dominance at Wrigley Tuesday afternoon when they send southpaw Carlos Rodon to the mound for just the fifth time this year since coming back from biceps bursitis, before the series shifts back to their park on the South Side.