Barrage Sail: Astros Kick Off 2017 With King Felix Spanking

Houston has power. Keuchel is back. Houston Astros fans can now exhale. Offseason questions regarding the team pretty much centered around how the newly-pumped offense would actually play when games counted, and wondering if rotation ace Dallas Keuchel could rebound from his pesky arm fatigue of last season.

Of course, days will have to turn into weeks before the H-town faithful can determine if either or both can be sustainable.

But, for now, the Astros share 1st place in the AL Western Division, thanks to a 3-0 whitewash of the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park, Monday, April 3.

During the pre-game festivities, the two Astro Hall-of-Famers, Craig Biggio and Jeff Bagwell (who will be inducted this summer) played catch, as Biggio threw out the ceremonial first pitch to the former first baseman.

Last year’s right fielder, George Springer, now patrols center, and he brought the standing-room-only crowd to their feet with a lead-off blast to left in the first inning. Nearly 42,000 fans were in attendance.

Springer is the third Houston player to hit a lead-off home run in an Opening Day game. Outfielder Terry Puhl did it in 1978 vs. Tom Seaver and the Reds, and again in 1980 against Burt Hooton and the Dodgers in the Astrodome. This reporter was lucky enough to see Puhl’s first Major League hit, in the Dome, in 1977.

The Springer dinger was followed by an Alex Bregman single, a Jose Altuve strikeout, and a Carlos Correa line-out double play.

In the 4th inning, shortstop Correa sent a 111 mph missile 449 feet just inside the left field fair pole to double the Houston lead to 2-0.

The Mariners’ ace, Felix Hernandez, left the game after the 5th inning, ailing from an apparent groin tightness.

In the sixth, Bregman’s walk was followed by an Altuve single, which sent the former to third. Correa promptly hit a sacrifice fly that scored Bregman, pushing the Seattle deficit to 3-0.

Keuchel impressed in his 7 innings, yielding just 2 hits and 2 walks, while striking out 4. Over half of the bearded one’s 21 outs were groundouts (11), proving his sinker was up to the task. Fifty-three of his 85 pitches (62%) were strikes.

Reliever Luke Gregerson withstood a rocky 8th, and closer Ken Giles blew away the M’s in the 9th for his initial save, striking out the side, working around a walk.



Opening Day Trivia Tidbits

This was the third Opening Day shutout in Houston franchise history. The Astros blanked the Marlins in 2006, behind Roy Oswalt, and Biggio’s scoring on a 7th inning wild pitch.

Opening Day 2015, Keuchel bested Corey Kluber and the Indians, 2-0.

This was the 5th Opening Day victory in a row for Houston. Prior to that winning streak, the Astros had lost six Opening Day games in a row, with their last being the 5-3 loss to Colorado in 2012.

Coming Up

Tuesday, Lance McCullers, Jr. tries to extend the winning streak, against the Mariners’ Hisashi Iwakuma.

Wednesday, Charlie Morton battles Seattle lefty, James Paxton.

Texas in the Shade: Astro fans will be pleased by the 8-5 win Cleveland scored over arch-rivals, the Texas Rangers, Monday. The Indian uprising ruined a 2-homer game by Rougned Odor (one home run for each of his new contract-rider horses), and a long blast by former Astro cast-off Carlos Gomez.