Batterymate Of Fulmer, Smith, With Solid Start, Offense, Show Bright Future Of Sox

Carson Fulmer looked like a seasoned veteran in his final start of the 2017 season for the Chicago White Sox, and his battery mate Kevan Smith provided him and the Sox all the offense they needed in a 2-1 victory over their longtime AL Central rival Cleveland Indians on Saturday night at Progressive Field.

Despite having a blister that prevented him from starting this past Tuesday, Fulmer looked every bit like a veteran and not a rookie in his final start of this season. Holding his own against arguably the greatest pitcher in baseball right now, Corey Kluber, Fulmer went five strong innings, where he allowed just a run on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts, as well as a hit batter.

Out-dueling the former AL Cy Young-Award winner, in the pitchers duel, the Sox rookie earned his third victory of the year and showed why despite many doubters, he will be in discussions to be a part of the Sox strong young rotation for 2018 come next February when Spring Training starts – which had to be unreal for Fulmer, who said in the postgame how much he has tried to model his approach after Kluber.

“As a young player, I look at a guy like (Kluber) who has had so much success and try to model yourself after what he does and he keeps his composure in any situation. You’ve got to give respect to him but take this experience and continue to move forward”, Fulmer said.

The tandem of Smith and Fulmer worked well both on the mound and at the plate for the South Siders too.,as Smith got an RBI on a 2-out, broken-bat bloop single in the fourth to get the scoring started before the Indians tied it at 1-1 in the fifth. That wouldn’t last long, as Smith would get his second RBI on a one-out double to the gap in right-center in the top of the sixth to score Avisail Garcia for what would be the eventual game-winning run.

Looking like a bright future ahead of them in 2018, it had to feel good for the White Sox to officially eliminate their longtime rivals from contention for best record in the Majors too, which usually has home-field advantage in the World Series. Even looking as good as they have all year and with such a bright 2018, as well as future ahead of them, the Sox will take the field for one last time Sunday afternoon, before heading for a long offseason.