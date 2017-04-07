Batterymate Of Shields, Soto Back White Sox In 11-2 Pounding of Tigers To Get First Victory Under New Skipper

Heart, hustle, and muscle. Those are three of the main components the Chicago White Sox went into the season under new manager Rick Renteria with the promise of doing more.

On Thursday afternoon from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, that’s exactly what the White Sox did too. They got tons of offense from veteran catcher Geovany Soto and rookie infielder Matt Davidson, who started as the designated hitter. Soto launching two homers and Davidson launching a three-run bomb in the fourth; the two combining for four of the Sox’s 11 runs in their 11-2 pounding of their AL Central Division rival Detroit Tigers.

It’s the hustle the Sox showed in the bottom of the 2nd inning that really got their offense going, though. Right fielder Avisail Garcia lead-off the inning with a grounder to third and appeared to leg out an infield single, only to have it reversed on a challenge from Detroit and called out. Whether it was motivation from that or not, Davidson was next up and showed some hustle of his own on a triple on a drive to the right-field fence. Soto, drawing a walk on the next play to put runners on the corners with only one out, setting up for fellow rookie Jacob May to put down a perfectly well-placed squeeze bunt that scored Davidson to tie the game at that point. May would advance to second on a throwing error by Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd, who threw wildly to home on what looked like a routine out.

That error would set up the Sox’s second run later on in the inning on shortstop Tim Anderson’s two-out RBI single up the middle that scored May and gave the South Siders a 2-1 lead that they would never relinquish. May’s hustle in two games, by doing the little things like sacrificing or taking the next base, showing just how aggressive and different Renteria’s offense will be from the ballclub’s offensive approach the last couple of years. In two games, the rookie center fielder has two RBIs without even getting his first career Major League hit yet.

Renteria himself sounded excited too, not only about getting his first career win as a skipper, but how well the team executed and played too. Having this to say in his post-game presser, “I’m very excited. I’m very happy that it’s in the books, but for me, the biggest thing had to do more with me watching them play and seeing the things they were doing. You’re looking at all situations they put themselves in, the at-bats they had. We turned quite a few double plays today when we needed to and had some good at-bats. Just the way they played the game today was most impressive for me.”

Not to be lost in the shuffle was how brilliant Sox veteran starter James Shields was for the ballclub, which didn’t happen much in 2016 when he struggled mightily by going 4-12 with a 6.77 ERA over 22 starts for the South Siders after being acquired in May from San Diego.

Looking to put his ’16 performance in the rearview mirror, Shields walked five over 5 1/3 innings. Which is why he probably thought his outing was “a little erratic”, but otherwise the right-hander pitched a very solid outing by striking out five, while allowing just a run on two hits. The only real damage he allowed being a 91-mph fastball he left up for Tyler Collins for a solo homer in the second inning. In earning his first victory of the season, Shields won for only the second time in his last 13 starts.