Behind Six Scoreless Innings From Emotional Derek Holland, White Sox Beat Indians 2-1

Derek Holland pitched a no-hitter well into the fifth inning and featured six scoreless innings for the Chicago White Sox Wednesday in a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Indians. Who would’ve thought they would see that at all from the veteran southpaw when he in effect took the rotation vacancy left open by the trade of Chris Sale?

While he isn’t in that same ace spot that Sale occupied, Holland has been pretty stellar in his place in the Sox rotation. Going the aforementioned six scoreless innings from Progressive Field in Cleveland, the veteran southpaw allowed only one hit and had four strikeouts to go with four walks to lower his ERA to 1.50 and get his first victory in a White Sox uniform.

Helping the Sox pull out a 2-1 victory only a day after losing by that same 2-1 score. Holland, who may no longer have the same Texas Rangers uniform the Indians are used to seeing, but that didn’t matter as he continued his career dominance over the Indians. Lowering his career ERA in Cleveland to 1.02 in 35 1/3 innings while also improving to a 6-1 record.

It also continued the Sox’s stellar pitching through the first seven games of the season by lowering the staff ERA from 2.80 before the game to 2.54. Led by James Shields, Holland, and Miguel Gonzalez, who in five starts have a 1.88 ERA over 28 2/3 innings pitched.

Holland, an Ohio native, dedicated this game to his maternal grandmother, Pat Henderson, who passed away this Spring Training, had this to say, “I love pitching here. This is where I’m home. To be honest, this game meant a lot more to me. Last time before my grandma passed away, this is where she got to see me pitch.”

Praising the White Sox defense for working so well behind him, it was just as much his own effort that was able to help the ballclub as it was theirs. Pitching out of a two on nobody out jam in the second and stranding two in the sixth, Holland had this to say about those situations for both him and the pen, which nearly gave up the lead in the eighth, “We made some pitches when we needed to.”

When Francisco Lindor nearly hit a game-tying home run in the bottom of the eighth off Nate Jones, which ended up being a double high off the left-center field wall, many Sox fans probably thought, “Oh no, here we go again.” Especially for a White Sox team that dating back to 2013 had lost 25 of their last 38 in Cleveland. Nine of those, including Tuesday’s extra innings loss being on walk-offs.

The Sox bullpen was poised enough to hold the lead though. They went three innings allowing only an earned run on two hits and getting the save while also improving the team’s bullpen ERA to 1.33 on the young season. Jones was able to escape the second and third no out jam by only allowing a run on an RBI groundout from Michael Brantley, who ironically enough had the walk-off hit on Tuesday.

Aside from the erratic eighth from Sox setup man Jones, the bullpen was otherwise flawless in the 2-1 win. With Anthony Swarzak striking out two swinging on an easy 1-2-3 seventh inning in his 2017 debut, while closer David Robertson secured his first save of the season with a 1-2-3 inning of his own in the ninth striking out two, including one looking to end it.