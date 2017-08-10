The Chicago White Sox must think it’s 2005 again with the way they have played their first two of three games at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the Houston Astros. Outscoring the Astros, who came into the series with an AL-best 71-40 record, by a 15-6 score.

Only a day after shocking them 8-5, the White Sox put an even worse beating on Houston by beating them 7-1. In a game, that if not for a leadoff solo home run by Derek Fisher off Sox veteran starter Miguel Gonzalez in the eighth, would’ve more than likely been a shutout.

Gonzalez gave the South Siders a solid eight innings and allowed his lone run on just five hits and one walk while striking out four. After allowing a hit to George Springer, who was coming off the DL for the AL-front runners, he breezed through the rest of the game. Giving his fourth quality start in five games and posting the first eight-inning start by a Sox starter since fellow veteran Derek Holland did so on May 21 vs. Seattle.

It was also another solid game from Sox centerpiece Tim Anderson –who extended his current hitting streak to seven games by going 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and three RBIs. Anderson’s no doubt two-run shot to left, getting the scoring going in the fifth inning.

In the post game, Anderson talked about how being more relaxed and just letting things happen naturally have really helped him a lot lately. Having the following to say: “Just really being more relaxed and just letting it happen. It’s not like I have to force the issue. I’m playing like myself.”

Anderson wasn’t the only White Sox to reach base more than once, either. As rookies Nicky Delmonico and Yoan Moncada reached base three times. Being one of the several things going right to help the Sox win their first series since June 30-July 2.

Which Gonzalez talked about during the post game. “Definitely our offense, defense, everything was going the way we want it. It was a great game overall. We knew coming in the Astros have a pretty good offensive team. Everything works off your fastball and it was pretty nice to be able to capitalize and do a better job than I did last outing.”

The Sox, who have beaten the Astros in five of their past six games and are 10-4 dating back to 2015, will look for the sweep on Thursday. While Houston, despite still having the best record in the AL, but are 5-9 in their past 14 games, will look to get back on track.