Bennett Williams Adds To Illinois’ Deep 2017 Recruiting Class

- Updated: January 31, 2017
The Illinois Fighting Illini just received their 22nd commitment in the 2017 recruiting class. Defensive back Bennett Williams made his decision to join the Fighting Illini early Tuesday morning.
🔷🔹🔸🔶 #WeWillWin pic.twitter.com/vzWtd31SyA
— Bennett Williams (@bennettw04) January 31, 2017
Bennett, a 3-star recruit out of Mountain View, CA, played at St. Francis high school. He is the first California recruit to play for Illinois since 2003. According to Jeremy Warner of Scout.com, Williams received a scholarship offer on Jan 16.
Williams is the No. 116 safety in the 2017 class. He is also projected to play free safety for the Fighting Illini. He had quite a few offers from non-power-five programs, so the Illini may be taking a gamble here. Based on film, the gamble could pay off early.
The main recruiter to lure Williams to the Big Ten is Hardy Nickerson. Williams’ father Garey played with Nickerson in college. They were teammates at California during the 1980’s.
“(Nickerson) loves my instinctive ability and nose for the ball,” Williams told Illini Inquirer earlier this month. “He thinks I have a lot of room to grow, a high ceiling and a high potential. They think I can play safety and be the quarterback of the defense. I think safety would be a perfect fit for me at Illinois.”
As a result of Williams’ commitment, Illinois now has three defensive backs in the current class. Williams doesn’t seem to have the speed to play corner. During his senior season, Williams played the pass extremely well. He joins Nate Hobbs and James Knight in the defensive backfield.
Will the new development help Illinois rise in the recruiting rankings? Before Williams’ announcement, they were locked in at No. 44 on 247 Sports. Meanwhile, the Fighting Illini have moved to No. 34 according to Scout.com.
Stay tuned for more Big Ten football recruiting coverage as National Signing Day approaches.
