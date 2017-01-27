Best And Worst Of The 2016 Houston Texans

The 2016 campaign was quite strange–and stressful–for a Houston Texans squad looking to win the AFC South once again and make some noise in the playoffs. The offense was stuffed to the rafters with talent, and the defense was finally healthy. Unfortunately, the season went sideways quickly with injuries and underwhelming quarterback play. Bill O’Brien’s squad may have reached the postseason for a second straight year, but the results were a far cry from what he expected, no matter what was said during the postgame press conferences.

Weirdness aside, the Texans had a few positive moments and many more low spots. Let’s recap the season by naming the Best Moment, Worst Moment, Team MVP, and Team Goat.

Best Moment of 2016 – Lamar Miller’s Receiving Touchdown Against Indy

Trailing 23-9 with 2:46 left in the game, the Texans lined up at the 11-yard line on third down. A score would make the game slightly more competitive while a failure would basically clinch another victory for the Colts. Brock Osweiler dropped back and threw a pass to Miller well short of the first down (shocker). However, the former Dolphins back bailed out his quarterback by juking out Erik Walden, reversing course, and eluding six tacklers en route to the end zone. This ridiculous play kickstarted a comeback for the ages as the Texans tied the game in regulation and eventually won behind a Nick Novak field goal in overtime.

The Texans signed Lamar Miller to make plays, and he did just that in Week 6, racking up more than 170 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

Worst Moment of 2016 – Matt Cassel’s Touchdown Pass in Week 17

The Texans faced off with the Titans in Week 17 looking to go undefeated against the AFC South for the first time ever. Unfortunately, the team lost Tom Savage to a concussion during the second quarter and the defense let Matt Cassel lead the Titans to victory.

The worst moment of this disheartening loss came when the Titans lined up in Texans territory with 23 seconds left in the first half. Instead of getting a stop and forcing a field goal attempt, backup corner Robert Nelson let Rishard Matthews run right past him and catch a touchdown in the corner of the end zone.

This breakdown in coverage was a terrible moment for a proud defense, and it made Cassel look like a serviceable quarterback after he played poorly against the Jaguars. No disrespect to Cassel, but the Texans defense played very well against much better quarterbacks this season. The unit should have forced multiple turnovers against the journeyman backup.

Team MVP – AJ Bouye

Coming into 2016, the Texans possessed one of the best cornerback groups in the league. Johnathan Joseph was a talented veteran still at the top of his game, Kareem Jackson was coming off a strong 2015 campaign in which he signed a big contract, and Kevin Johnson was an improving defender in his second season. AJ Bouye, on the other hand, was a forgotten corner buried on the depth chart who only saw the field in obvious passing situations.

However, the season quickly changed as Johnson headed to IR with a foot injury and Jackson’s play took a swan dive off a cliff. Even Joseph dealt with injuries and inconsistency. These losses forced Bouye into the starting lineup in Week 5, and he went on to put together a borderline Pro Bowl season. The soon-to-be free agent corner shut down playmakers like Travis Kelce, Golden Tate, Michael Crabtree, and Emmanuel Sanders in some big games. He even played very well against the Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round, intercepting Tom Brady once. Pro Football Focus ranked Bouye as the league’s seventh-best cornerback in a November article. Quite the leap.

Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus are amazing players and both would be solid choices for Team MVP, but no player was more consistent than Bouye. Even with a myriad of injuries, Bouye was integral to the Texans defense finishing second in passing yards allowed (201.6 average). Plus, it’s also a little mind blowing that he performed so well after some terrible years to start his career. I personally wrote multiple articles about how he was a terrible player. Turns out, I was wrong.

AJ Bouye is a bonafide starting corner, and the Texans need to re-sign him ASAP.

Team GOAT – Brock Osweiler

Four years, $72 million with a $12 million signing bonus and $37 million guaranteed. This is the contract signed by Brock Osweiler before the 2016 season. It’s not the largest contract ever signed given that the average of $18 million a year puts Osweiler right behind Jay Cutler, but it’s astounding considering the game tape that the former Broncos backup put together before getting benched for Tom Savage. Bill O’Brien may say that Osweiler improved after his benching and two playoff starts, but the coach is fooling himself.

In 15 games this season (14 starts), Osweiler completed 59% of his passes for only 2,957 yards with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. The yards place him at 27th in the league, and a passer rating of 72.2 places him at 29th out of 30 possible quarterbacks. Only Ryan Fitzpatrick was worse.

Having been Peyton Manning’s backup, it seems odd that Osweiler was so terrible during his starts, but he honestly looked ill-prepared to be a franchise quarterback. Beautiful, on-target throws were few and far between as Osweiler failed to connect with DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller. On the plus side, at least he helped CJ Fiedorowicz enjoy a career year.

More worrisome was the fact that this 6-foot-7-inch quarterback had a ton of passes batted at the line of scrimmage. Osweiler is a gigantic human, but his delivery is so low that the ball is released much lower than it should be.

Accuracy was also a major issue as Osweiler failed to make routine throws to his running backs and wide receivers. Screen passes ended up in the dirt while seam passes were often overthrown and turned into interceptions. NFL Media’s Chris Wesseling wrote an article when Osweiler was benched detailing how the Texans shrank the offense based on the quarterback’s inability to throw outside the numbers on deep routes. It’s never a good sign when a “franchise quarterback” is given less freedom than rookies like Carson Wentz or Dak Prescott.

Detailing Osweiler’s shortcomings as a quarterback is like beating a dead horse (that costs $72 million), but he was a big reason why the Texans underwhelmed behind the 29th worst scoring offense. Houston should have beaten the Patriots during the Divisional Round based on how badly they beat up Tom Brady. The offense couldn’t hold up its end of the bargain, and the defense finally broke down from sheer exhaustion.

Brock Osweiler has an opportunity this offseason to work with a quarterback coach and completely redo his fundamentals. Maybe doing so will help him regain confidence and stop the endless memes about him robbing the city of Houston. Until that happens, however, Osweiler will remain the Texans Goat of 2016.