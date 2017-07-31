Beyond Trade For Liriano, Astros’ Roster Buzzing With Activity

While the Monday trade headline for the Houston Astros will look light at first glance, roster activity was rampant. Houston landed veteran lefty Francisco Liriano from the Toronto Blue Jays, keeping coveted prospects Derek Fisher and Kyle Tucker, ans “only” gave up OF Nori Aoki and Triple-A OF Teoscar Hernandez (listed as #9 on Houston’s prospect list, and while he was somewhat buried on the Astros’ depth chart, Teo is now listed on Toronto’s newly-released prospect list at #5).

Liriano will arrive in Houston, Tuesday, and as he pitched on Saturday, may not be ready to pitch until Wednesday.

Shortly after the trade deadline came and went at 3 pm (CT), coincidentally the same time the clubhouse doors opened at Minute Maid Park, the Astros announced that right-handed starter, Lance McCullers, Jr. was put on the 10-day disabled list with “back discomfort,” the same malady that landed him on the DL back in June. McCullers is the third Houston hurler, in 2017, to have two DL stints for the same injury. Dallas Keuchel (pinched neck nerve) and Will Harris (right shoulder bone bruise) are the others.

Lefty reliever Reymin Guduan was brought up from AAA Fresno to replace Harris on the roster, Sunday.

McCullers, apparently trying to calm the Houston fan storm over the perceived “quiet” trade deadline day, said this Monday afternoon: “I think the guys we have here are capable of winning a ring for the Houston fans.”

“I do believe this team has what it takes to win in the postseason with the players we have, but it doesn’t mean we didn’t try hard to improve those chances even just a little bit,” Houston GM Jeff Luhnow said of his deadline reflections. “I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was disappointed in not getting some of the moves done that we were working on.”

To take McCullers’ place on the active roster, Houston recalled righty Michael Feliz from Fresno.

Called up Monday, too, was slugging Fresno first baseman A.J. Reed (.251/.349/.481), who is 4th in the Pacific Coast League in home runs, with 22 (366 ABs). With 18 doubles and 75 RBIs, this is a chance for Reed to establish himself at the big league level, as he joins former Fresno teammates Tyler White and Fisher on the Houston roster. Reed totaled 122 ABs, last season, for the Astros, and hit a flimsy .164 in 122 ABs, but managed 3 doubles and 3 home runs.

Two Minor League Signings

Just before the weekend, Houston signed second baseman Colin Walsh to a minor league contract, and assigned him to Double-A Corpus Christi (Texas League). He was previously Milwaukee Brewers property, spending his 2017, thus far, with the Double-A Jackson Generals of the Southern League, hitting .273 in 242 ABs.

Monday, Houston signed right-handed reliever Jumbo Diaz, and assigned him to Fresno.

Diaz, 33, had a 5.70 ERA in 30 innings for the Tampa Bay Rays, this, before the Rays assigned him to the minors on July 19. Diaz then elected to become a free agent.

Diaz, who is listed at 6’4″, and anywhere from between 278 and 315 pounds, made his MLB debut with the Reds in 2014. The Dominican pitched three seasons in Cincinnati, going 3-3 with a 3.65 ERA. He’ll serve as yet another bullpen option for Houston as the season progresses.