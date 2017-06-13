Big Night From Birthday Boy Avisail Garcia Helps White Sox Win,A 10-7 Shootout

Avisail Garcia has had quite the first few months for the Chicago White Sox to begin the 2017 season. He’s posting Comeback Player of the Year and arguably even MVP-type numbers with his .333 batting average (which ranks third in the American League), to go with his 45 RBIs (tied for fourth in the AL), and 3 triples (tied for 2nd).

On Monday night, his 26th birthday and the first of a quick four-game home series with the Baltimore Orioles, Garcia continued to add to those numbers with a huge 2-for-5 night in which he got a double and drove in three more runs. He was a big boost in a high-scoring 10-7 Sox victory.

“I’m focused, and working hard every day. Every at-bat, I’m trying to do my best to help my team to win. I have my swing right now and I’ve had it for a little bit, but I’m going to keep working on it,” Garcia said in regards to his focus and hard work he’s put in to get to this point. “It’s a long season. I’m just trying to swing at strikes and not trying to do too much, because when I do too much nothing happens.”

Scoring in all but three innings, it was Sox rookie Kevan Smith who really got things going though, blasting his first career homer to center field in the second inning. A two-run shot which would give the South Siders a 2-0 lead they would never relinquish. Smith was the only other player besides Avi to have 3 RBIs on the night, going 2-for-3 from the plate.

The Sox would have their biggest scoring inning of the night the very next inning when they scored four runs in the third on RBI hits from Jose Abreu, Garcia, and Matt Davidson. Thus knocking out Orioles starter Wade Miley, who pitched only 2 1/3 innings on just 53 pitches and gave up six runs.

Despite all the run support, White Sox starter Mike Pelfrey would last only 3 2/3 innings himself. Giving up just a couple of runs on six hits, which makes you wonder why the ballclub pulled him early. Baltimore would inch closer in the eighth with a four-run inning of their own off of Sox reliever Gregory Infante. But they would not get closer than three runs as they would score another run in the ninth on an RBI single to left by Jonathan Schoop, who was out trying stretching it into a double to end the game.