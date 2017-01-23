Big Ten Basketball Power Rankings: 1/23/17

My weekly Big Ten Power Rankings post is not merely a representative of the league’s current standings. This is (subjectively) a ranking of how good each team is overall. This list takes into account how well teams have performed but also how well they’re expected to finish and how strong they are in general. Let me know your take; where do you believe your team should be? Check out last week’s power rankings here.

1. Wisconsin Badgers

They’re still on top. Wisconsin had the type of week that makes me think they’re the clear favorite to win the Big Ten this year. The Badgers rallied to beat Michigan at home and then went on the road to beat Minnesota in overtime. The rest of the season doesn’t look too tough for this team; that road game against the Gophers may have been Wisconsin’s toughest remaining conference game. This week, the Badgers shouldn’t have much of an issue taking down Penn State or Rutgers, so you’ll likely see Wisconsin on top once more.

2. Maryland Terrapins

I’m not sure if Maryland should still be considered a “dark horse” at this point. The Terrapins are tied atop the Big Ten standings and now are 3-0 in Big Ten road games. Can the Terps keep that incredible feat going? Well, they’ll have a shot to beat Minnesota on the road this weekend. Not only is that a big test for this Maryland team that’s trying to prove it can win the Big Ten, but the Gophers are starting to get to the point where they really need a couple of wins. All in all, I’m marking that one down on my calendar to watch.

3. Purdue Boilermakers

Purdue is going to stay at the 3 spot this week. The Boilermakers had no issues at home against Illinois or Penn State, but this next week could be tough. Road games against Nebraska and Michigan State provide difficult tests. Win both, and Purdue could see itself climbing up to the 2 spot next Monday.

4. Northwestern Wildcats

I mentioned last week that there was a big log jam in the 4-7 spots; I still believe that to be true, but I think Northwestern is emerging as a solid 4. The Wildcats went on the road and took down Ohio State (something Michigan State failed to do), and Northwestern is riding a four-game winning streak into two home games this week. Can you say NCAA Tournament? Keep this up, and there will be no doubt about that.

5. Indiana Hoosiers

The Indiana Hoosiers are back (maybe). They lost OG Anunoby for the rest of the season, so I’m a little skeptical that they’ll finish this high in my power rankings, but they deserve the 5 spot as of right now. The Hoosiers looked pretty dominant for the majority of their game against Michigan State, and even though the loss of their star sophomore hurts, James Blackmon Jr. has been playing on a whole different level lately. Road games against Michigan and Northwestern this week should tell us a lot about Indiana’s direction.

6. Michigan State Spartans

I’m going to keep the Spartans ahead of Minnesota, but I still think these teams are pretty evenly ranked. The Spartans had a brutal week with road games against Ohio State and Indiana, but they did compete in both contests before ultimately losing. If Michigan State fails to beat Purdue in East Lansing this week, they could be in a bit of trouble at 12-9 overall. Still, I think this team is an NCAA Tournament squad as of right now, and there’s a lot of potential for it to finish in the top half of the league for sure.

7. Minnesota Gophers

The Gophers took a bit of a hit this week, and that’s because they’re riding a three-game losing streak. It’s not like the Gophers have looked that bad, but failing to take down Wisconsin at home is a big missed opportunity. Without that win, this team is probably going to end up middle-of-the-pack at the end of the year. There is still a lot of potential for Minnesota to improve, but a road game against Ohio State and a home contest against Maryland this week will make for some difficult basketball.

8. Michigan Wolverines

The Wolverines may be coming back. Almost beating Wisconsin in the Kohl Center was a really good confidence-booster (yes, there’s such a thing as a good loss), and Michigan had no problems against Illinois at home. Michigan plays three of its next four games at home, and it’ll host Indiana, Ohio State, and Michigan State. If the Wolverines go on and win all three of these games, they all of a sudden will be back in the NCAA Tournament picture. Until then, there still is some work to do for sure, especially on the defensive end of the floor.

9. Penn State Nittany Lions

Quite frankly, I really like the way Penn State is playing right now. With a bunch of stud freshmen leading the way, Pat Chambers’ squad is looking like it has a bright future ahead of it. A road game against Wisconsin is pretty much a definite loss, but upcoming home games against Rutgers and Illinois definitely seem winnable. Consider it an enormous success if the Nittany Lions go better than .500 in conference play this year.

10. Iowa Hawkeyes

Other than getting embarrassed by Northwestern in Evanston, Iowa hasn’t looked too bad this year. I’m not positive that this team is going to win more than one game on the road this season, but I guess Iowa’s alright at home. The Hawkeyes had a good chance against Maryland that they let slip away. This isn’t going to be an NCAA Tournament season for the Hawkeyes, but there are still some good opportunities for quality wins.

11. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State is trying to make a comeback. I was impressed with a road win over Nebraska and a home win over Michigan State. That said, I just don’t think the Buckeyes have enough in the tank to do any real damage this season. It’d be nice for Thad Matta if his team could finish at .500 or better in league play, but I doubt that’s going to happen this year. Northwestern beat Ohio State in Columbus, and that seemed like the last straw for the Buckeyes, even though it’s early in the season. I wouldn’t expect anything more than an NIT trip.

12. Illinois Fighting Illini

I am nearly convinced that Illinois will not win a road game this season after seeing how poor they’ve performed away from home. The Illini might pick up a few good wins in the State Farm Center, but this is going to be yet another NIT season for Illinois. This team just doesn’t have enough offensive firepower to keep up with the rest of the Big Ten. Maybe the Illini could make some kind of mid-season turn-around, but don’t count on it.

13. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Now having lost four in a row, it looks like Nebraska’s luck is finally turning. The Cornhuskers lost at Rutgers, which is something you absolutely cannot do. It also looks like Nebraska’s next four games are likely losses, so the hopes of a good finish in the Big Ten are likely coming to an end. Props to this team, though, for creating some excitement at the start of conference play. The Huskers were a lot of fun to watch.

14. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers won a game this week. So, there’s that.